Belarus Sentences Woman To Six Years In Prison For Online Comments
The Minsk City Court has sentenced Natallya Petrovich, a 68-year-old Belarusian citizen, to six years in prison and fined her 3,000 Belarusian rubles ($1,183) for comments she made online about officials. The human rights center Vyasna said Petrovich was found guilty of insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, a government representative, inciting harm to national security, and participating in an "extremist organization." Belarus has seen a wave of arrests for those critical of Lukashenka since he was declared the winner of a disputed 2020 presidential election. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Belarusian Officials Designate Two Poems By 19th Century Author As Extremist
Belarusian authorities have designated two 19th-century poems by a writer who is considered a father of Belarusian literature as extremist. The August 17 decision by the Prosecutor-General’s office targeted poems by Vintsent Dunin-Martsinkevich, written during the uprising of Kastus Kalinouski, a partisan who led a revolt against Russian imperial forces in 1863. Many of Dunin-Martsinkevich’s writings are required reading in Belarusian schools. His plays are frequently staged in Belarusian theaters, and several streets and theaters also bear his name. Dunin-Martsinkevich died in 1884. A 20th-century preface to a collection of his works, written by a scholar of Belarusian literature and culture, was also designated extremist. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Hundreds Of Ukrainian Men Illegally Crossing Into Romania, Says Report
Hundreds of Ukrainian men have crossed into neighboring Romania illegally since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Agerpres news agency reported on August 17, citing data from the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF). The agency said that from February 24, 2022 to August 15, 2023, border police detected 451 people entering the country illegally, in Botosani county in northern Romania. All are seeking residence in Romania, Agerpres reported. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Scorsese Urges Signing Of Petition Calling For Justice For Sentenced Iranian Filmmakers
Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese is urging people to sign an online petition calling for justice for Iranian filmmakers Saeed Roustayi and Javad Noruzbeygi, both of whom have been sentenced to jail terms for screening their film, Leila's Brothers at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
The petition, initiated by Scorsese's daughter, Francesca, had over 8,000 signatures as of August 17, more than half of which came after Martin Scorsese posted his appeal on Instagram.
"Please sign this petition to bring justice to Saeed Roustayi & Javad Noruzbeygi," the Oscar-winning director said in the post.
Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court said on August 15 that it had sentenced Roustayi, the director of Leila's Brothers, and Noruzbeygi, one of its producers, to six months of jail time with the pair to serve about nine days of that, after which the remainder will be suspended for five years.
The ruling also stipulates that during the suspended sentence term, the two are prohibited from engaging with film activists and are required to undertake a filmmaking course at the Sound and Vision Academy in the religious Iranian city of Qom.
"We now have less than 20 days to help garner enough attention to appeal their sentence. Please sign and share this petition seeking justice for Roustayi and Noruzbeygi, so they can continue to be a force of good in the world," the petition, launched on August 16, said.
"Their voices needs to be heard," it added.
The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival have already called the court ruling "a serious violation of free speech."
The actions against Roustayi and Norozbeygi are part of a broader pattern of governmental pressure on artists in Iran. Notably, filmmaker Jafar Panahi previously faced a filmmaking ban and a six-year prison term.
Before its release last summer, Iran's Cinema Organization at the Ministry of Islamic Guidance banned the film about the tribulations of a woman trying to keep her family solvent amid corruption and the effects of international sanctions, saying the producer and director "violated and disobeyed regulations."
The ban came after the critically acclaimed film won the FIPRESCI Prize from international critics at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for the Palme d'Or award for best film.
While accepting the FIPRESCI award, Roustayi said it was made in honor of the grieving people of Abadan after the deadly collapse of a tower building in the southwestern Iranian city killed 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Roustayi's speech angered authorities who quickly moved to prevent the film from screening in Iran.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police last September for an alleged dress-code offense.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent Iranian actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
No Change Seen In Russia's Nuclear Posture, NATO Chief Says
NATO has not detected any changes to Russia's nuclear forces and the Western alliance has seen no reason to reconsider its own corresponding setup, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told a conference in Norway on August 17. "We haven't seen any changes in their nuclear forces that trigger us to change our forces and the way those are arranged. So far we haven't seen anything that demands that from our side," Stoltenberg said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tajik Authorities Question Mother Of Self-Exiled Opposition Activist
Tajik authorities have questioned the mother of prominent opposition politician Sharofiddin Gadoev who now lives in the Netherlands, and Gadoev has asserted it was done on Russia’s behalf.
Oyisha Abdulloeva, 72, said security officers interviewed her at her home in the southwestern city of Farkhor on August 16, asking about Gadoev’s personal habits, including whether he used drugs, consumed tobacco, or drank alcohol.
Tajik authorities have not officially commented on the case, and it remained unclear what specific security department was responsible.
Sharofiddin Gadoev, a 37-year-old founder of the opposition movement Group 24, said he believed the interview was prompted by Russia’s intelligence agencies, due to his critical views on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Tajik authorities are willing to initiate a new case against me in Russia to create obstacles during my travels abroad," Gadoev told RFE/RL. “Besides Russia is interested in suppressing democracy in Tajikistan.”
Gadoev, who fled Tajikistan in the early 2010s, has accused Tajik authorities of seizing his business assets. While in exile, he established the Movement for Reforms and Development of Tajikistan and co-founded the National Alliance, a coalition of opposition groups abroad.
In February 2019, Gadoev unexpectedly appeared in Dushanbe. After two weeks, he returned to Europe with the help of Western countries, and later claimed he had been kidnapped in Moscow and forcibly taken to Tajikistan.
One of the other co-founders of Group 24, Umarali Kuvvatov, was later killed in Turkey.
Dozens of Tajik opposition figures and activists living in European countries are wanted by Dushanbe on charges of "terrorism" and "extremism."
President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
Astana Says Company Sanctioned By U.S. Over North Korea, Russia Deals Defunct Since 2021
Kazakhstan says the company sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) this week over its ties with arms deals between North Korea and Russia has been defunct for more than two years.
OFAC said on August 16 that it had imposed sanctions on Defense Engineering Limited Liability Partnership, registered in Kazakhstan, Limited Liability Company Verus registered in Russia, and Versor, a company registered in Slovakia for their involvement in circumventing international sanctions on Russia imposed over Moscow’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
OFAC also said that in March it had designated Slovak national Ashot Mkrtychev for attempting to facilitate arms deals between Russia and North Korea. Mkrtychev is the president of Versor, the founder and owner of Verus, and the sole director of Defense Engineering.
The Kazakh National Economy Ministry said in a statement on August 17 that the operations of Defense Engineering had been suspended in Kazakhstan since February 14, 2021, adding that the addition of the company to the U.S. sanctions list is just "a technicality."
"According to data from the Industry and Infrastructure Ministry of Kazakhstan, the named company had not been provided with license to transport specific goods. We link the addition of the company to the sanctions list with its owner Ashot Mkrtychev's being under the U.S. sanctions," the statement said, stressing that Mkrtychev is not a resident of Kazakhstan.
OFAC said that through his negotiations with North Korea and Russian officials, Mkrtychev had organized potential plans to transfer more than two dozen types of weapons and munitions to Russia in exchange for a range of goods, including raw materials and commodities, to North Korea.
Mkrtychev has coordinated with North Korean procurement officials and used Versor to conduct negotiations with companies abroad, OFAC said.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests in property that the designated entities have in U.S. jurisdiction. OFAC’s regulations also generally prohibit all dealings by U.S.-based persons that involve any property or interests in property of designated entities.
With reporting by Tengrinews and KazTAG
Police Arrest Scores After Mobs Burn Churches, Attack Homes In Eastern Pakistan
Pakistani police arrested scores of people after mobs attacked and burned several Christian churches and homes in the eastern city of Faisalabad. The violence erupted on August 16 after two Christian men were accused of desecrating the Koran by tearing out pages of the Islamic holy book and writing insulting remarks on other pages. Authorities sent paramilitary forces to stem the violence, and as many as 128 people have been arrested so far. Schools and shops remain closed and public transport was running sporadically in Faisalabad. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Mashaal Radio, click here.
Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting 'Fake Information' About War In Ukraine
Russia on August 17 fined Alphabet's Google 3 million rubles ($31,845) for not deleting what it said was fake information about what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported. A host of sites are under scrutiny in Russia for failing to remove content that Moscow deems illegal. Social media site Reddit was fined for the first time on August 15. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Reports: Russia Opts Not To Impose Foreign Currency Controls Amid Sliding Ruble
Russian officials have reportedly opted not to impose new controls on buying and selling foreign currency, as officials try and stabilize the plummeting ruble. President Vladimir Putin made the decision on August 16 after meeting with central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina and other government ministers, according to the Vedomosti newspaper and Forbes. The ruble slid below 100 to the U.S. dollar earlier this week, prompting the central bank to sharply hike interest rates. Russia's economy has been battered by Western sanctions imposed in response to the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Russia Takes Over Online Tatar Language School After International Group Leaves
The popular online Tatar language school Ana Tele (The Mother Tongue), which halted operations in June after the international Education First (EF) group left Russia, will resume its courses. The education minister of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Ilsur Khadiullin, said on August 16 that the online school will now operate locally on servers inside Russia. The school was launched in 2013 by order of Tatarstan's leader, Rustam Minnikhanov. Hosted by the EF's own website outside the country, the school had more than 100,000 users across Russia and in various countries where people registered to study the Tatar language. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Uzbek Man Arrested For Trying To Help Man Emigrate To United States
Uzbek authorities detained a man on fraud charges for allegedly promising to arrange the emigration of another man to the United States. A spokeperson for Uzbek prosecutors said the unnamed man, who had a history of fraud convictions, asked for $15,000 to help arrange the trip to the United States via Mexico. No further information was released. The case comes amid an uptick in the number of emigrants from Central Asia seeking to travel to the United States via Mexico and Latin America, some of which are visa-free for Uzbek, Tajik, Kyrgyz, and Kazakh citizens. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Former Top Kremlin Bodyguard Who Was Sentenced For Bribery Dies In Prison Of Sudden Illness
A top former Kremlin bodyguard who was serving a 10-year sentence on bribery charges has died in prison after an unspecified illness, a prison monitoring official said. Viktor Boborykin, of the Public Monitoring Commission, said "there was no crime" in the death of Gennady Lopyrev, who was a lieutenant general in the Federal Guards Service prior to his 2017 sentencing. Some media reports said the 69-year-old Lopyrev had no prior medical condition and had planned to apply for early release. The RBK news outlet said Lopyrev oversaw for state facilities in southern Russia, including the construction of a presidential residence near Sochi. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Authorities Open Criminal Case Against Head Of Election Monitoring Watchdog
Russian authorities raided the homes of activists from Golos as they opened a criminal investigation against the co-chairman of the election-monitoring group. TASS and RIA-Novosti said the Investigative Committee targeted Grigory Melkonyants for "running an undesirable organization," a crime under Russia law. A video released by authorities showed Melkonyants at his Moscow home while a search was ongoing. Investigators searched homes of Golos members in several regions. Another Golos official, Stanislav Andreichuk, said the raids were linked to the group’s past work with a European election consortium. A well-regarded NGO that had monitored Russian elections since 2000, Golos was designated a "foreign agent" in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Claims Recapture Of Southeastern Village As Counteroffensive Grinds Forward
Russia military officials claimed a new success in an offensive in the eastern Donetsk region as Ukrainian forces liberated a village amid a slow-moving, weeks-long counteroffensive that has worried some of Kyiv’s Western backers.
The reports came on August 17 as NATO’s secretary-general said it was up to Ukraine to decide when to join any peace negotiations following the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg’s comments appeared aimed at tamping down the furor that erupted earlier in the week by a senior colleague at the alliance that Kyiv ceding territory to Russia in exchange for membership in the military alliance could be a way to end the war between the two countries.
Two months into their long-awaited counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have struggled to break through formidable Russian defensive lines in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and in the eastern Donetsk region.
Ukraine’s Western backers have trained and supplied as many as nine new brigades, with the hope that Ukrainian forces could replicate earlier successes against Russian troops, such as the defense of Kyiv in the early weeks after the February 2022 invasion, or two successful advances in Kharkiv and Kherson in late 2022.
That hasn’t happened, and without substantial battlefield success in the coming months, Ukraine could face mounting pressure from the United States or other Western allies to open negotiations with Russia.
Ukrainian forces claimed the recapture of Urozhayne, a village on the edge of Donetsk region, on August 16.
The claim could not be independently confirmed, though a Russian military commander and military bloggers appeared to corroborate the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area.
That would be first settlement Kyiv has retaken since July 27, a sign of the challenge that Ukrainian troops faces in trying to break through Russian defensive lines.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry on August 17 said Ukraine had lost four Stryker armored vehicles near Donetsk, as part of a Russian offensive push.
It’s first time Russia has claimed to hit the U.S.-supplied vehicles.
Russia controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, most of Luhansk region and large tracts of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
Earlier in the week, Stoltenberg's chief of staff, Stian Jenssen, said Ukraine may have to give up territory to Russia as part of a deal to end the war. He subsequently walked back his comments.
"It is the Ukrainians, and only the Ukrainians, who can decide when there are conditions in place for negotiations, and who can decide at the negotiating table what is an acceptable solution," Stoltenberg said, speaking at a conference in Norway on August 17.
Stoltenberg also said Russia's nuclear forces remain unchanged in their posture, despite months of nuclear saber-rattling by the Kremlin.
As the war has ground on, Russia has regularly issued threats to use nuclear weaponry in Ukraine, something that has alarmed both Ukrainians and their Western allies.
"We haven't seen any changes in their nuclear forces that trigger us to change our forces and the way those are arranged," he said. "So far we haven't seen anything that demands that from our side."
At its summit last month, NATO said it would extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when "members agree and conditions are met”—a decision that was met with some disappointment in Kyiv.
In a meeting with military commanders on August 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ramping up production of aerial drones, which have played a major role in the conflict, for both Ukrainian and Russian forces.
He also suggested Kyiv’s Western backers needed to increase supplies of the devices.
"Drones are the 'eyes' and protection on the front line... Drones are a guarantee that people will not have to pay with their lives when drones can be used," he said in televised remarks.
"In each combat brigade, warriors first ask about drones, electronic warfare, and military air defense," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Top U.S. Diplomat Speaks With Paul Whelan, American Citizen Detained In Russian Prison
News reports say U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with American citizen Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russian prisons for more than four years. Blinken told Whelan to "keep the faith and we’re doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible,” according to CNN. The August 16 report was later confirmed by Reuters and TASS. A former U.S. Marine, Whelan was arrested in Moscow in 2018 on espionage charges and later sentenced to 16 years in prison. He is being held at a facility in central Russia. Washington has designated Whelan as wrongfully detained, a term that effectively says the case is politically motivated. It’s the second time Blinken has spoken with Whelan. To read the original story by CNN, click here.
Bulgarian Businessman With Background As Secret Agent Shot Dead In Suburb Of Sofia
A former Bulgarian secret agent who became a prominent businessman in the post-communist era was shot dead on August 16 in broad daylight in a suburb of Sofia.
Alexei Petrov, who escaped at least two previous assassination attempts, was on a walk when he was fatally shot, senior Interior Ministry official Petar Todorov told reporters.
Police said that Petrov, 61, died on the spot after being shot by an unknown assailant around 12:20 p.m. local time. A woman who was with him was injured and was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police chief Lyubomir Nikolov said the shooting took place in a wooded area where Petrov often walked.
Petrov was a former secret agent and government adviser on the fight against organized crime who became emblematic of the security services' close ties to the criminal underworld during the post-communist era.
After working for the Interior Ministry through the early 1990s, he left police work to start a private security business and was a co-founder of two insurance companies. Through 1998 he participated in the company Budoinvest together with former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.
One of the previous attempts on his life occurred in 2002 when he was allegedly wounded in the chest and leg in a shooting in front of an office building. Years later, in 2015, he was targeted in an attack but emerged unscathed.
In 2010, he was arrested and charged with running a criminal group engaged in extortion, racketeering, drug trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion. A year later he ran unsuccessfully for president, earning just 1 percent of the votes.
Petrov was acquitted in 2021 of the extortion charges and recently taught as a security expert at Bulgarian universities. He also served as an adviser to the head of the State Agency for National Security.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Media Watchdog Calls For 'Unconditional Release' Of Afghan Reporters Detained By Taliban
International press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for the release of nine Afghan journalists arbitrarily arrested by Taliban security forces this month.
Antoine Bernard, RSF’s director of advocacy and assistance, said on August 16 that RSF wants the “unconditional release” of all nine Afghan journalists.
"The situation of press freedom in Afghanistan is quite alarming,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “The Taliban government is fully responsible for violating press freedom.”
Bernard said that according to an RSF probe, the Taliban arrested Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai, Jan Agha Saleh, Habib Sarab, Wahdatullah Abdali, Haseeb Hassas, Attaullah Omar, Waheedur Rahman Afghanmal, Parvaiz Sargand, and Shamsullah Omari.
Most of the detained reporters worked for independent Afghan media outlets in remote towns and cities in five Afghan provinces.
RSF says the Taliban is currently holding 12 Afghan journalists, including Morteza Behbodhi. The Afghan-French journalist was arrested on January 7.
The Taliban has claimed that the arrests are unrelated to the reporter's professional work. Neither Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed nor his deputy, Bilal Karimi, responded to Radio Azadi’s request for comments.
But Zarif Karimi, the Afghan Free Media Support Organization (NAI) head, questioned the Taliban claim.
“It is not possible that nine journalists are under arrest and their detentions have nothing to do with their media work," he told Azadi.
A relative of Omar, one of the nine detained journalists, called on the Taliban to release him. Omar, a reporter for Tolo News Television in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, was detained on August 13.
“We want him to be freed with dignity," he told Radio Azadi while requesting anonymity because of security fears. “He is the only breadwinner of his family. His three children are waiting for his release.”
Despite promises to allow press freedom after returning to power, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Some media outlets have closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
New Allegations Of Abuse At Care Facility For Disabled Children In Bosnia
New allegations of child abuse have emerged at a care facility for children with mental and other disabilities in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Media outlets have published a video showing a woman beating a teenager at the Pazaric Institute for the Care of Mentally Disabled Children and Youth, located approximately 30 kilometers from the capital, Sarajevo.
Adnan Delic, the minister for social affairs in Bosnia, has called for the management of the institution to secure the employee's resignation and report her to the local prosecutor-general's office.
Delic also requested that prosecutors investigate the person who filmed the abuse and provided the footage to journalists without reporting it to either the prosecutor-general's office or management.
The minister called on Aida Hadzimusic, the journalist from Al-Jazeera Balkans who published the piece, "to make herself available for questioning by the prosecution."
She responded that this could discourage "future whistle-blowers," but Delic said that in his opinion it would have been "normal" if the person who filmed the incident had "prevented the employee from hitting the teenager, rather than filming it."
Samir Suljagic, the director of the institute, said he had received "several reports of harassment" and forwarded all of them to the prosecutor-general's office. One of the reports has been dismissed.
He also mentioned that he had made several decisions to prevent such incidents, and that "several disciplinary procedures" were in progress. He had not decided to fire any employees but noted that he now has a direct request from the ministry "to act in accordance with the law and dismiss the employee."
This is not the first case in which footage of mistreatment of residents of the Pazaric Institute has been released to the public.
The Institute gained attention in 2019 when pictures depicting children tied to a radiator were published.
Following that, the Bosnian government, under pressure from public protests in Sarajevo, dismissed the director and the management and supervisory board of the institute.
The prosecutor-general's office of Sarajevo filed an indictment in May 2021 against three individuals who held the position of director at the institute during different periods.
The municipal court in Sarajevo last month sentenced Jasmin Cerimagic, Senad Muharemovc, and Redzep Salic, all former directors, to four years and six months in prison each for the criminal offense of negligent service.
With reporting by Predrag Zvijerac
U.S. Designates Three Entities Tied To Arms Deals Between North Korea, Russia For Sanctions
The U.S. Treasury Department on August 16 announced that it has imposed sanctions on three entities it accused of being tied to arms deals between North Korea and Russia.
“This action is part of the continuing U.S. strategy to identify, expose, and disrupt third-country actors seeking to support Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine,” the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
The statement said Russia has increasingly been forced to “turn to its few allies,” including North Korea, to sustain its war in Ukraine as it expends munitions and loses heavy equipment on the battlefield.
“The United States continues to root out illicit financial networks that seek to channel support from North Korea to Russia’s war machine,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
“Alongside our allies and partners, we remain committed to exposing and disrupting the arms trade underpinning [Russian President Vladmir] Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine," he added.
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has already imposed sanctions on hundreds of individuals and entities involved in circumventing international sanctions on Russia, the statement said.
The entities targeted are Limited Liability Company Verus, Defense Engineering Limited Liability Partnership, and Versor.
In March, the OFAC designated Slovak national Ashot Mkrtychev for attempting to facilitate arms deals between Russia and the North Korea. Mkrtychev is the president of Versor, the founder and owner of Verus, and the sole director of Defense Engineering.
Through his negotiations with North Korean and Russian officials, Mkrtychev organized potential plans to transfer more than two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions to Russia in exchange for a range of goods, including raw materials and commodities, to North Korea, according to the OFAC.
Mkrtychev has coordinated with North Korean procurement officials and used Versor to conduct negotiations with companies abroad, it said.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests in property that the designated entities have in U.S. jurisdiction. The OFAC’s regulations also generally prohibit all dealings by U.S.-based persons that involve any property or interests in property of designated entities.
With reporting by Reuters
Belarusian National Archive Employees Detained As Wave Of Dismissals Continues
Belarusian National Security Committee officials detained at least seven employees of the National Historical Archive on August 16, including the deputy director of science and department heads, for undisclosed reasons. This comes after the archive fired at least 15 employees in what appeared to be a politically motivated action. Belarus has seen a wave of dismissals since 2020, targeting those expressing political views and subscribing to Telegram channels that are banned by Belarusian authorities as “extremist.” A university in Novopolatsk in northern Belarus last month ousted seven academics who were allegedly linked to support for anti-government protests in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Wagner Mercenary Group Registered In Belarus As Educational Organization
Russia's Wagner mercenary group has been registered as "an educational organization" in the Asipovichy district in the eastern Belarusian region of Mahilyou.
According to the website of the Single State Registry of Companies and Individual Entrepreneurs of Belarus, Wagner was officially registered on August 4 as a limited company involved in "educational activities" headquartered in Tsel. The village is believed to be where troops with Yevgeny Prigozhin's company settled after Wagner’s aborted mutiny in Russia on June 23-24.
Last month, authorities in the Mahilyou region registered the Concord Management and Consulting company, whose activities are related to real estate management and which is owned by a company with same name as another owned by Prigozhin, Wagner’s founder and leader.
Two weeks earlier, RFE/RL obtained images from the Planet Labs service showing fortifications being actively constructed near Wagner's tent camp in Tsel.
Previous images from Planet Labs showed increasing numbers of equipment, trucks, and other types of vehicles arriving in Tsel. Last month, Prigozhin appeared to be in Belarus in a video welcoming his fighters and saying they would help to turn the country's army into the second-best in the world.
The fate of Prigozhin and his troops has been unclear since the mutiny, the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23 years in power.
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus and Putin's close ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was involved in talks ending the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops and Prigozhin in Belarus.
Prigozhin has been spotted in Russia since and is suspected of moving between the two countries.
Days after Lukashenka’s statement, a tent camp began to appear in Tsel.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take the main parts of the city of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. Prigozhin has said he lost 20,000 men during the Bakhmut operation.
With reporting by Zerkalo and BBC Russian
Uzbek Blogger Claims He Was Tortured In Pretrial Detention
A well-known Uzbek investigative journalist and blogger, Abdulqodir Mominov, says he was tortured by three law enforcement officials while in pretrial detention, and says he disclosed details of the torture to his mother on August 15. Mominov was arrested on February 8 and charged with fraud and extortion. He was subsequently sentenced to seven years in prison on August 4 on the charges, which rights groups say are politically motivated. The 33-year-old critic of President Shavkat Mirziyoev has his own YouTube channel, Quzgu, with 247,000 followers. Uzbek authorities have not commented. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Politico's European Outlet Says Moscow Reporter Leaves After Visa Extension Denied
The European office of the Politico news website says its reporter in Moscow, Eva Hartog, has left the country after being told her visa would not be extended. Politico says Hartog was given six days to leave Russia but was not told why her extension was rejected on August 14 after reporting from the country for the past 10 years. European Editor in Chief Jamil Anderlini said the move, which comes amid a crackdown on independent media by the Kremlin during its war against Ukraine, was "extremely" disappointing, though it will not diminish Politico’s "unwavering commitment to covering the Russian government."
Mobs Attack Christian Community In Eastern Pakistan Amid Blasphemy Accusations
Mobs in the eastern Pakistani city of Faisalabad have attacked the local Christian community, setting dozens of houses on fire and vandalizing at least five churches.
Officials said the August 16 incident in the city’s Jaranwala municipality was sparked after two Christians were accused of blasphemy and desecrating the Koran.
Local Christian leader Akmal Bhatti said the mobs had been incited by statements made by religious leaders in city mosques.
Social media posts that could not be verified seemed to show photographs of burning churches and other destruction.
Local police said the two accused men had escaped the area.
They called for calm, while city officials requested federal assistance to restore order. The website Dawn.com reported that police were negotiating with protesters, some of whom have blocked a local highway.
On the X social-media site, formerly known as Twitter, Bishop Azad Marshall of the Church of Pakistan wrote that “Christians have been tortured and harassed having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran.”
He called for “action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice” to restore order and protect the Christian community.
The United States urged Pakistan to investigate, voicing deep concern that churches and homes were targeted.
"We urge Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into these allegations and call for calm," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. He added that while the United States backs free expression, "violence or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of expression."
Blasphemy against Islam is punishable by death in Pakistan. Although no one has been executed for the crime, there have been many cases of suspects being lynched by enraged mobs.
International human rights groups have condemned the law, which they say is often abused to settle scores.
Hundreds of people accused of blasphemy are being held in Pakistan’s prisons because judges often postpone hearing the emotionally charged cases.
In February, police in Punjab Province arrested at least 50 people accused of kidnapping and lynching a man who had been detained on blasphemy charges. A mob of hundreds broke the man out of a police station and killed him.
In April 2022, a Pakistani court sentenced six men to death for the lynching death of a Sri Lankan man accused of tearing a poster that bore an inscription from the Koran.
With reporting by AFP
