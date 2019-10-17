Belarusian Activist Slashes His Arm In Court Protest

MINSK -- A Belarusian civil society activist and former prisoner of conscience has slashed his hand in a courtroom to protest against his closed-door trial, which rights activists called politically motivated.



Dzmitry Paliyenka's trial then was suspended and when it resumed an hour later, the judge announced an open trial and the plaintiff's friends, relatives, and supporters were allowed to enter the courtroom.

Paliyenka pleaded not guilty to all four charges, namely attacking a man with pepper spray, vandalism, inciting hatred towards police via the Internet, and publicly insulting the interior minister.



After listening to the testimony of several alleged victims in the case, prosecutors said they were dropping three charges and want Paliyenka to be prosecuted for malicious hooliganism in connection with the pepper spray incident.



On October 16, Amnesty International issued a statement calling on Belarusian authorities to "uphold the right of former prisoner of conscience Dzmitry Paliyenka to a fair trial and ensure his hearing is open to the public."



“Dzmitry Paliyenka’s prosecution follows a well-documented history of being targeted and harassed by the authorities for his activism. The Belarusian authorities must drop all charges against him that stem from the peaceful exercise of his right to freedom of expression and open his trial to public and media scrutiny,” said Aisha Jung, a senior campaigner with Amnesty International.



Paliyenka was arrested in March following an incident in which he allegedly used pepper spray against a man. Paliyenka has insisted that he had to use pepper spray in self-defense.



It is not Paliyenka's first trial.



Two years ago, he was handed a 2-year suspended sentence after being arrested in April 2016 during a protest in Minsk and charged with threatening to attack a police officer and the distribution of pornographic materials.



Paliyenka denied the charges calling them trumped up and politically motivated.



In April 2017, a court in Minsk ruled that Paliyenka, who continued his civil rights activities, must serve the rest of his term in prison.



Amnesty International recognized Paliyenka as a prisoner of conscience in April 2017.



In October last year, Paliyenka was released from prison after serving 18 months behind bars.



Critics of authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has been in power in Belarus since 1994, say his government routinely uses the justice system to suppress dissent.