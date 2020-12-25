Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Special Report
Belarus

Belarusian Catholic Leader Returns After Forced Exile

Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz conducts a service on Christmas Eve at a cathedral following his arrival in Minsk on December 24.

The Catholic archbishop of Minsk is in Belarus for Christmas after authorities lifted a four-month ban on his entry to the country amid massive anti-government protests.

Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, the leader Belarusian Catholics, was denied entry on August 31 as he returned from a trip to neighboring Poland.

Timeline: Postelection Developments In Belarus

Some of the key events that have followed the contested reelection of longtime Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

The 74-year-old spiritual leader was barred from his homeland after he criticized the crackdown on protests against the contested reelection of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

The archbishop was allowed to return after an envoy from the Vatican met Lukashenka last week in Minsk.

“When I crossed the border, I knelt down and prayed, I kissed this land," Kondrusiewicz said in comments on December 24, adding that "the Fatherland cannot be thrown out of the heart."

“This is my land. I grew up here, I want to be here, I want to serve here. And I have never opposed Belarus, I have always defended the interests of Belarus and I will continue to do so,” the metropolitan said.

Kondrusiewicz was able to lead Christmas Eve mass at Minsk’s main Cathedral.

Catholicism is the second largest religious denomination in Belarus, after Eastern Orthodoxy.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Belarus Service and Catholic.by
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG