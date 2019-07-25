Belarusian Diplomat Shot In Turkey, Said To Be In Critical Condition

A Belarusian diplomat serving in Turkey is in critical condition after his neighbor shot and wounded him on July 24 in the capital city of Ankara.



Alexander Poganshev, an adviser to the Belarusian embassy, was walking home with his son when he was shot several times, said Anatoly Glaz, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.



He immediately underwent surgery in intensive care, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin said.



The incident was over a personal dispute and didn’t have a political dimension, Sahin said.



The neighbor is a former soldier and was mentally unstable, Glaz said.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Ahval News