Belarusian High Jumper Nabokau Suspended For Doping

Belarusian high jumper Dzmitry Nabokau has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.



The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on November 1 that Nabokau tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic that can be used to mask the presence of other drugs.



The Monaco-based organization, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics, including doping, did not say where the sample was given.



The announcement comes less than a month after the World Athletics Championships ended in the Qatari capital, Doha.



At the event, Nabokau cleared 2.26 meters in the qualifying round but was later eliminated.



The 23-year-old Belarusian won a world junior silver medal in 2014, and competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters