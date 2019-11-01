Belarusian high jumper Dzmitry Nabokau has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on November 1 that Nabokau tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic that can be used to mask the presence of other drugs.
The Monaco-based organization, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics, including doping, did not say where the sample was given.
The announcement comes less than a month after the World Athletics Championships ended in the Qatari capital, Doha.
At the event, Nabokau cleared 2.26 meters in the qualifying round but was later eliminated.
The 23-year-old Belarusian won a world junior silver medal in 2014, and competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
Belarusian High Jumper Nabokau Suspended For Doping
Belarusian high jumper Dzmitry Nabokau has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.