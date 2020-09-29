Belarusian Officials Ban Independent News Portal Tut.By

The independent Belarusian news site Tut.by said authorities have banned it for three months, the latest clampdown by officials on non-state media coverings the country's ongoing political turmoil.



Tut.by said in an article posted September 29 on its website that as of October 1, the site would be stripped of its status as a registered media outlet for at least three months.

There was no immediate confirmation of the ban from Belarusian authorities.



Tut.by, which said it had received four separate warnings, said it would continue to publish and report, despite the order.



The move could pose a risk for Tut.by’s reporters and photographers, who potentially could face fines or detention.



Belarus has been gripped by political crisis since August 9, when officials declared Alyaksandr Lukashenka the winner of the presidential election.



Opposition figures called the vote flawed and there have been near daily protests by masses of Belarusians calling for a new vote.



Neither Lukashenka’s declaration of victory, nor the secret inauguration he held last week, have been recognized by Western nations. Russia has strongly endorsed Lukashenka.



Amid the street protests and political turmoil, Belarusian authorities have moved to strip accreditations for reporters and photographers for major international news outlets, and detained some reporters, including those from RFE/RL, for working without accreditation.