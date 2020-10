Security forces blocked the route of an anti-government march in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on October 25, and fired stun grenades at the crowd. This caused panic, also due to threats by authoritarian Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime to use lethal force against the protesters. The protests began on August 9, when Lukashenka claimed a landslide victory in a presidential election that opposition groups, and many Belarusians, say was rigged.