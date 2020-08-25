Accessibility links

Belarus

Belarusian Police Detain Protesters, Opposition Leaders

Police cracked down on demonstrators in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on the 16th consecutive day of postelection protests. Among those detained on August 24 were opposition figures Volha Kavalkova and Syarhey Dyleuski, members of the Coordination Council linked to presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed victory in the August 9 presidential election, although the results are widely seen as falsified.

