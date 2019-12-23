Belarusian Police Make Largest Heroin Bust Ever

MINSK -- Police in Belarus have made what they are describing as "the largest" heroin bust ever in the Eastern European country, involving more than 500 kilograms of the illegal narcotic.



Interior Ministry spokesperson Volha Chamadanava said on December 23 that four citizens from an undisclosed “Mediterranean nation,” including a woman, had been arrested in Minsk in late November after law enforcement officers had confiscated almost 550 kilograms of heroin from them.



According to Chamadanava, it was the largest heroin bust ever in Belarus.



The ministry also issued a video showing the suspects’ arrest along with many packs of what appears to be a white substance hidden inside a wall at a storage facility in Minsk's southeastern Zavodzkiy district.



According to the ministry's statement, the heroin was from Afghanistan and was destined for the European Union. It was to be shipped, the ministry said, concealed inside furniture.