Belarusian Presidential Campaigner Says Her Sister Has Been 'Kidnapped'

MINSK -- Veranika Tsapkala, the wife of former potential presidential candidate Valer Tsapkala, who had to flee the country with their children for safety reasons, says her sister has been kidnapped by unknown individuals.

Tsapkala, who remained in Belarus to assist the campaign of opposition candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said on July 30 that unknown individuals wearing civilian clothes "kidnapped" her sister in a parking lot in Minsk earlier in the day and took her away.

Her whereabouts are currently unknown.

"I consider this as political pressure imposed on me, my husband, and on our election campaign," Veranika Tsapkala said.

Tsapkala added that she had been summoned to the Directorate On The Fight Against Organized Crime "testify against my husband," as she described it.

The questioning was related to a criminal case launched against Valer Tsapkala after a Turkish businessman, Sedat Igdeci, filed a lawsuit against the politician, accusing him of bribery and insult.

According to Tsapkala, her sister works for Belgazprombank, whose former chief, Viktar Babaryka, was arrested and charged with embezzlement after he announced his intention to take part in the August 9 presidential election.

Veranika Tsapkala also said that early in the morning, her car was stopped by traffic police, who tried to bring her into the police station for questioning. But they had to let her go after she said that she had been invited to the Central Election Commission as a representative of Tsikhanouskaya.