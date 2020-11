Thousands joined an anti-government rally in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on November 1. Unlike previous days, the protesters headed outside the city, to Kurapaty -- a site of mass executions under Josef Stalin's rule in the 1930s and 1940s. This was the 84th day of unceasing demonstrations in Belarus since August 9 when Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed victory in a presidential election marred by irregularities.