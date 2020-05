In one of the biggest political protests Belarus has seen this year, more than 1,000 demonstrators rallied in the capital, Minsk, on May 24 to oppose longtime President Alyaksandr Lukashenka's bid to run for a sixth term in the August 9 vote. Belarus abolished presidential term limits in a referendum in 2004. None of the elections since Lukashenka took power in 1994 has been deemed free or fair by Western standards.