Belarusian Protests Continue Using 'Flash-Mob' Tactics To Avoid Police Crackdown

Belarusian protesters carrying banned white-and-red national flags have marched in parks and residential areas of several towns across the country as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

The demonstrators are also demanding that those responsible for violent crackdowns against demonstrators during the past five months be held accountable.

Daily demonstrations have been going on across Belarus since election officials announced that their tally of the August 9 presidential vote showed Lukashenka winning a landslide victory. Those results are seen by many in Belarus and abroad as being rigged in favor of Lukashenka.

The United States and the European Union have refused to recognize Lukashenka's reelection as legitimate.

In an effort to avoid arrest by Lukashenka's security forces, protesters have resorted to so-called "flash-mob" tactics, gathering at locations announced on social media at the last minute.

The flash-mob protests are smaller and shorter protest marches usually conducted outside of city centers rather than the kind of mass demonstrations that have drawn tens of thousands of people but have been an easy target for brutal crackdowns by the security forces.