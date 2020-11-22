Belarusians March Again In Minsk Streets

Arrests of demonstrators continued in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on November 22. Security forces blocked the routes as protesters gathered in smaller groups on the outskirts of Minsk and marched toward the city center. Belarus is ruled by the authoritarian Alyaksandr Lukashenka who claimed victory in the August 9 presidential election, which was marred by irregularities. The protests have continued ever since the disputed election and despite the police crackdown.