Thousands of people have gathered at the spot in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, where a protester died in clashes with police. Thirty-four-year-old Alyaksandr Taraykouski died on August 10. The protests began after President Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed he had been reelected in a vote widely considered to have been rigged. Lukashenka has been in power for 26 years.