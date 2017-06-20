Brussels Train Station Evacuated By Police After Blast

The central train station in Brussels has been evacuated after a small blast there, police say.

Belgian news agency Belga reported that a man was shot by police during the incident.

A police spokesman said: "There was an accident at Central Station. There was an explosion around a person. That person was neutralized by the soldiers that were on the scene."

The spokesman added that there were no other casualties and the situation was under control.

He could not confirm media reports that the person had been wearing an explosive vest and it was not clear whether the person shot was still alive.

Brussels has been on high alert since Brussels-based Islamic State militants carried out attacks in Paris that killed 130 people there in November 2015 and later bombed Brussels airport and the city's subway in March last year.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa