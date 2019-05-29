Belgium Extradites Russian Suspected Of Fighting Alongside IS In Syria

Belgium has extradited to Moscow a Russian citizen suspected of joining the extremist group Islamic State (IS).



The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 29 that Immampasha Akhmadov was extradited a day earlier and jailed at a pretrial detention center in Moscow.



According to the FSB, Akhmadov travelled in 2014 to Syria, where he joined IS and fought against government forces.



Some Islamic militants in Russia's North Caucasus regions have posted videos online in which they have sworn allegiance to IS, which is outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia and many other countries.



Russian authorities have estimated that some 2,000 Russian citizens have fought alongside IS militants in Syria and Iraq, where the the extremist group seized large swaths of territory in 2014 but has now lost it.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax