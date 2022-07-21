News
Belgium Ratifies Much-Criticized Prisoner Swap Treaty With Iran
Belgian lawmakers have ratified a fiercely criticized treaty allowing prisoner exchanges with Iran, potentially opening the way for an Iranian diplomat imprisoned on terrorism charges to return home.
Following a heated two-day debate, parliament voted 79-41 in favor of the deal, which had already won approval from a parliamentary commission on July 6.
Prime Minister Alexander de Croo's government has said the treaty is the only solution for the release of Olivier Vandecasteele, a Belgian aid worker jailed in Iran.
Vandecasteele, 41, was detained in Tehran by Iranian authorities in February, apparently without charge.
But critics including members of an exiled Iranian opposition movement say Brussels is backing down in the face of what is in effect hostage-taking by Tehran.
The deal would imply the release and possibly even pardon of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who was last year sentenced to 20 years in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018.
Tehran has demanded that Belgium recognize Assadi's diplomatic status and release him.
The NCRI is the political wing of the exiled Iranian opposition group Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, an exiled opposition group that seeks to overthrow the Islamic republic.
The Belgian opposition alleged the agreement with Tehran was tailor-made to permit Assadi's release while Iranian exiles have held street protests.
Last week, a group of 11 human-rights organizations appealed to Belgium to cancel the agreement.
In a joint statement released on July 12, the groups said it could result in the release of a convicted terrorist and “legitimize Iran’s hostage-taking.”
The groups warned that the agreement violates the commitment of Belgium and the European Union to hold perpetrators of terrorist acts accountable.
With reporting by AFP
All Of The Latest News
Ukraine Devalues Hryvnya As Economic Effects Of War Deepen
Ukraine's central bank, citing the deep economic impact of the war with Russia, has devalued the hryvnya by 25 percent.
The bank said in a statement on July 21 that the new official rate for the currency is 36.5686 to the U.S. dollar.
The move was decided "in view of the change in the fundamental characteristics of Ukraine's economy during the war and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against other currencies," the bank said.
"The war has been going on for almost five months, during which there have been significant changes, and under such conditions, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of February 24 no longer corresponds to reality and is gradually losing its role as an anchor for expectations," the statement said.
"Taking this into account, the National Bank has carried out a onetime correction of the official exchange rate...The new exchange rate will anchor the economy and give it stability in the face of uncertainty."
The devaluation comes a day after Ukraine asked its creditors for a two-year payment freeze on its international bonds in an attempt to focus its dwindling financial resources on repelling Russia.
With reporting by Reuters
British Foreign Secretary Truss Says Against Sending U.K. Troops To Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, one of the final two candidates to take over as prime minister after the departure of Boris Johnson, says she does not support sending British soldiers to Ukraine to help fight against Russia.
Speaking to the BBC in an interview on July 21, Truss ruled out the "direct involvement" of her country's troops if she were to become prime minister.
"We are doing all we can to support Ukraine. We've led the international coalition on sending weapons, we're putting the sanctions in place, but I do not support the direct involvement of U.K. troops," she said.
Truss's comments are in line with the United States, NATO, and most other Western European nations, who have supported Kyiv in its fight by sending weapons and aid while ruling out putting soldiers on Ukrainian soil.
Moscow has said any involvement of Western forces directly in Ukraine would be considered a declaration of war against Russia.
Based on reporting by the BBC
HRW Warns Russia, Ukraine Against Placing Military Bases In Civilian Areas
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says both Russia and Ukraine must avoid placing military bases in civilian areas during combat operations without relocating the residents first.
The New York-based rights group said in a report on July 21 that both sides in the war in Ukraine have put civilians at unnecessary risk by basing their forces in populated areas without removing civilians to safer areas despite international humanitarian law obligating parties to the conflict to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians.
HRW documented four cases of Russian forces establishing military bases in populated areas and three instances of the Ukrainian military taking similar action without moving civilians to safer areas. Subsequent attacks on these bases killed and wounded civilians, the watchdog said.
“As the war in Ukraine rages on, civilians have been caught in the fighting unnecessarily,” said HRW's Belkis Wille.
“Russian and Ukrainian forces both need to avoid basing their troops among civilians, and to do all they can to remove civilians from the vicinity,” Wille said.
HRW said it wrote to the Russian and the Ukrainian defense ministries on May 6, asking for details about the measures their armed forces were taking "to minimize civilian casualties, remove civilians from the vicinity of fighting, and avoid deploying forces in densely populated areas."
Neither side has responded, HRW said.
The group urged Russia and Ukraine to abide by the laws of war applicable during international armed conflict that can be found in the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and customary international law.
According to international legislation, HRW noted, parties to the conflict must take the necessary precautions “to the maximum extent feasible" to protect civilians and civilian objects under their control from the dangers resulting from military operations, avoid locating military targets within or near densely populated areas, and seek to remove civilians and civilian objects under their control from the vicinity of military targets.
Russia Reopens Key Gas Pipeline To Europe After Break
Russia on July 21 resumed critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany, reopening the Nord Stream gas pipeline after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, but the gas flow was expected to fall well short of full capacity.
Amid growing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, German officials had feared that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work, might not reopen at all.
Operator Nord Stream AG said that gas started flowing again on July 21 in the morning but the flow would take a while to ramp up.
The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, said Russia’s Gazprom had notified deliveries on July 21 of only about 30 percent of the pipeline's capacity.
Nord Stream 1 is Germany's main source of Russian gas, which has accounted for around one-third of Europe's largest economy's gas supplies.
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and dpa
Tehran Recalls Ambassador To Sweden After Conviction Of Iranian Citizen In 1988 Mass Executions
Tehran has recalled its ambassador to Sweden for consultations to protest the conviction and life sentence handed to an Iranian for involvement in mass executions in 1988.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani announced the move late on July 20, one week after a Swedish court sentenced former Iranian prison official Hamid Nouri to life in prison for crimes committed during the purge of dissidents more than three decades ago.
According to Iranian media reports, Kanani said Nouri's sentence was based on "baseless, distorted, and fabricated" accusations and said that for this reason, Tehran recalled its ambassador from Stockholm for consultations.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry had already condemned the sentence as politically motivated and summoned the charge d'affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran.
Nouri, 61, was convicted of a "serious crime against international law" and "murder" and sentenced to life in prison, the Stockholm district court said in a statement on July 14.
Nouri, who has denied the charges, can appeal the verdict and sentence. He is the only person so far to be tried in the mass executions.
The killings targeted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, a political-militant organization that advocated the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime.
With reporting by dpa
International Creditors Grant Ukraine's Request For Debt Freeze
Ukraine has asked its international creditors to freeze its debt payments for two years so it can use its financial resources in the war against Russia.
The request was quickly backed on July 20 by Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Britain, and the United States, which announced their coordinated suspension of debt service shortly after Ukraine made its request.
"We, the Group of Creditors of Ukraine, express solidarity with and support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s unjustified, unprovoked and illegal war of aggression," the six countries said in a statement.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the decision and urged other official and private creditors to join the effort.
"I reiterate the call to all other bilateral official and private creditors to join this initiative and assist Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's unprovoked and brutal war, which has had a devastating impact on Ukraine's people and economy, with spillover effects throughout the world," Yellen said.
It is estimated that the debt freeze could save Ukraine around $5 billion over the deferral period.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said earlier that the debt-suspension plan had also received "explicit indications of support" from some of the world's biggest investment funds, including BlackRock, Fidelity, Amia Capital, and Gemsstock.
Facing an estimated 35 percent to 45 percent crash in GDP this year following Moscow's invasion in February, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on July 20 it was hoping to finalize the deferral on its roughly $20 billion of debt by August 9.
The delay comes just in time for Ukraine to put off around $1.2 billion of debt payments due at the start of September.
The government's proposal, posted on its website, said all its bond-interest payments would be deferred under the plan. To avoid what would be classed as a hard default, it also offered lenders additional interest payments once the freeze ends.
"The disruption to fiscal cash flows and increased demands on government resources caused by the war has created unprecedented liquidity pressures and debt-servicing difficulties," the ministry said.
Ukraine has estimated that the costs of the war combined with lower tax revenues has left a $5 billion-a-month fiscal shortfall. Economists calculate that pushes the annual deficit to 25 percent of GDP, compared with just 3.5 percent before the conflict.
Researchers from the Kyiv School of Economics estimate that it will take more than $100 billion to rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure.
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Says EU's Seventh Sanctions Package Against Russia Not Enough
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the European Union's seventh round of sanctions against Russia as inadequate.
"This is not enough and I am telling my partners this frankly. Russia must feel a much higher price for the war to force it to seek peace," he said in his nightly video address on July 20.
EU ambassadors earlier adopted a new round of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The package includes a ban on Russian gold imports and a freeze of the assets of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, held in the European Union.
The Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency, said the new sanctions will align the EU with its Group of Seven (G7) partners. The package also reinforces implementation and closes loopholes, the Czech EU presidency said on Twitter.
The leading economies in the G7 banned imports of Russian gold in June. Other industrialized countries have also banned imports of Russian gold, which wealthy Russians have been purchasing to ease the sting of international financial punishments.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the measures last week, saying they would help enforce earlier sanctions more effectively and extend them until January 2023.
"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," she added.
The sanctions package, the seventh approved by the EU since Russia launched the invasion in February, also adds more individuals deemed responsible for the war to the list of those hit with travel bans and asset freezes, the Czech presidency said.
In addition, the measures also unblock assets at Russian banks linked to trade in food and fertilizer in an effort to respond to Moscow's allegations that sanctions against it are causing a food crisis.
This was a "commitment that sanctions won't endanger the food and energy security around the world," the Czech government said.
EU capitals are to sign off on the sanctions in what is considered a formality before the measures enter into legal force upon their publication in the EU's official journal, expected on July 21.
Six previous rounds of sanctions have targeted Russia's economy, financial system, central bank, top government officials, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle. The last round of sanctions was passed in June and imposed a ban on most Russian oil imports.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine's First Lady Appeals For More Weapons In Address To Members Of Congress
The first lady of Ukraine has requested more defensive weapons from the United States that can be used to prevent Russian air strikes that "kill children in their strollers" and that can protect Ukrainians from Russian "terrorist attacks."
Olena Zelenska, who is on a visit to Washington this week, spoke to members of Congress on July 20 at the U.S. Capitol, saying Ukraine was grateful for the military aid that the United States has sent thus far but now specifically needs air-defense systems.
"We want every father and every mother to be able to tell their children go to sleep peacefully. There will be no more air strikes," she said.
She said the weapons she is asking for were not the type used to wage war on another country's territory, "but to protect one's home and the right to wake up alive in that home."
Members of Congress applauded her speech and said they were ready to authorize more aid. The United States has already provided $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the war began.
Her description of "children killed in strollers" was a reference to a Russian air strike last week in the central city of Vinnytsya that killed 4-year-old Liza Dmytriyeva, whose body was found next to a stroller.
The child, who had Down syndrome, had been seen playing in a video posted by her mother less than two hours before the attack.
She also described some of the other civilians killed, including elderly people who lived through World War II and the Holocaust only to be killed by Russian air strikes in 2022, and showed videos of children she said had been wounded or killed.
One featured a 3-year-old boy now in Germany learning how to use prosthetic limbs.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"How many children like him are there in Ukraine? How many families like this may still be destroyed by war?"
While Ukraine is grateful for the military aid from Washington, she said, "Unfortunately, the war is not over" and she appealed for weapons on behalf of the Ukrainians who have been killed and maimed and on behalf of those who have survived.
Zelenska, who visited the White House on July 19, said that while U.S. lawmakers can look forward to normal schedules, she and other mothers in Ukraine wonder whether their children will return to school in the fall, while teachers wonder whether they should prepare for the classroom or bomb shelters.
"This normalcy is exactly what we are deprived of," Zelenska said.
Zelenska's husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said earlier this week that he expected "significant results" from his wife's meetings in Washington.
He said her address to members of Congress would be important, adding, "I strongly believe it will be heard by those people responsible for making decisions in the United States."
Her tasks include increasing U.S. support for Ukraine, obtaining additional support to "protect people from Russian terror," and boosting humanitarian assistance, Zelenskiy said.
In addition to her meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House, she also visited the State Department and met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Protester Fined Over Poster Citing Rock Star's Statement About Putin
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has fined a protester for holding a poster citing a popular rock star's recent quip that crudely warned citizens not to blindly follow President Vladimir Putin.
Georgy Kakabadze told RFE/RL on July 20 that the Pervorechensky district court in the city of Vladivostok ordered him to pay a 40,000 ruble ($710) fine for the poster, which said: "The motherland is not the president's a*s."
The phrase became a popular slogan after Yury Shevchuk, the leader and front man of DDT, one of Russia's most popular rock groups, told the audience at a concert in May: "The motherland is not the president's ass, which one must lather and kiss all the time."
"The motherland is a beggar, an old woman that sells potatoes at the railway station. That is what motherland is," he said.
Kakabadze also told RFE/RL that the court banned the phrase "a*s" from slogans, saying it carries elements of contempt for authorities.
Kakabadze's lawyer, Sergei Valiullin, told RFE/RL that he will appeal the court's decision.
In May, after a video of Shevchuk talking about the war at the concert went viral on social media, several protests against Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine were held in Vladivostok with many repeating the slogan: "The motherland is not the president's ass."
Shevchuk, who over the years has challenged Putin’s decisions, was charged with discrediting the army for his comments about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the motherland.
In April, authorities in the Siberian city of Tyumen canceled a DDT concert in the city after Shevchuk refused to perform on a stage decorated with a huge "Z" -- a sign of support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
Iranian Morality Police Unit Disciplined After Video Of Sick Girl's Arrest For Hijab Violation Goes Viral
The Tehran Police Department has announced disciplinary action against a police team that arrested a girl for disregarding mandatory hijab rules even as her mother pleaded with them to release her child because she was sick.
A video of the arrest by a morality police unit went viral on social networks on July 19, sparking angry reactions as the mother begged and cried while pleading with the officers to release her daughter from the police car due to her illness.
In the video, the mother can be seen standing in front of a police van trying to stop it from leaving with her daughter. As she pleads for her child's release, the van begins to drive slowly forward, eventually knocking her to the ground.
The girl was arrested for not wearing what the Iranian authorities call a “proper hijab.”
The police department gave no details about the case, saying only that the officers were disciplined due to "wrongful contact with a citizen."
Iran's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent in recent months, with videos emerging on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Charges Dropped Against Russian Blogger Who Mocked Response To 2002 Theater Tragedy
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in St. Petersburg has dropped all charges against blogger Yury Khovansky, who was charged with terrorism over a song he wrote mocking the government's response to the 2002 hostage-taking incident at Moscow's Dubrovka Theater.
The second western district military court announced the decision on July 20, citing the statute of limitations.
The 32-year-old blogger, whose YouTube channel has more than 4.4 million subscribers, was detained in June last year on suspicion of "justifying terrorism" for the performance of his song online in 2020.
In February 2021, Khovansky publicly expressed regret over the song after an investigation into his performance was launched, saying he was "ashamed" of it.
Khovansky used what officials called "very offensive words" in the song when describing minors who were victims of the October 2002 tragedy at the Dubrovka Theater, where some 40 gunmen took hundreds of audience members, actors, and staff hostage and demanded the withdrawal of federal troops from Russia's Chechnya region.
The ordeal lasted more than two days, ending when security forces stormed the building after pumping in toxic gas that neutralized the attackers but led to the deaths of many hostages.
The government says 130 died, while an advocacy group for victims and relatives says that 174 died. Many choked on their own vomit, swallowed their tongues, or suffocated in cramped buses after security forces stormed the theater and dragged unconscious hostages out.
The Russian government has refused to reveal what gas was used in the operation, and relatives of victims accuse the government of seeking to cover up its role in the deaths of their family members.
Uzbek Arrested In Kazakhstan Over Deadly January Unrest Gets Suspended Sentence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- An Uzbek citizen who says he was tortured after his arrest in Kazakhstan over deadly unrest in January that left 232 people dead has been released from custody after a court in Almaty handed him a suspended one-year prison term for taking part in the protests.
Kamshat Derbisalieva, the mother of 18-year-old Saken Talipov, told RFE/RL on July 20 that a court in Almaty handed down its ruling late in the evening on July 19.
Derbisalieva said that her son's lawyers have filed a lawsuit to identify investigators who, she says, tortured Talipov while he was in custody.
On February 10, Uzbekistan's consulate in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry had handed a note to Kazakhstan regarding the situation of Talipov, who was among more than a dozen Uzbek nationals arrested during the unrest.
Derbisalieva, who is a naturalized Kazakh citizen and lives in Almaty, told RFE/RL that her son was 17 at the time of his arrest.
In the wake of the violence that started with peaceful demonstrations in the western Kazakh town of Zhanaozen over fuel price hikes and led to anti-government protests across the country, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev claimed that "20,000 extremists trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty, and other regions.
Kazakh officials have not presented any evidence proving Toqaev's claim about the foreign terrorists, but have said that 232 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest, which spread across the country.
Human rights groups say the number of killed demonstrators was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed.
The government has not published the names of those killed during or after the unrest -- which led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the political scene -- and has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.
In late June, Deputy Prosecutor-General Aset Shyndaliev admitted that six people had been tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests. He said a number of security officers had been arrested in connection with the alleged torture.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture by hot irons during interrogations.
EU Proposes 15 Percent Cut In Gas Consumption To Offset Russian 'Blackmail'
The European Commission has proposed introducing a voluntary 15 percent cut in target gas usage for European Union member states in case of a cutoff of Russian flows of the fuel to Europe.
"We have to prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas, and this is a likely scenario," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told journalists in Brussels on July 20.
The EU has imposed tough sanctions on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, prompting Moscow to reduce energy deliveries to several members of the bloc.
"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial, major cutoff of Russian gas or a total cutoff of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready," von der Leyen added.
A total shutdown of imports or a sharp reduction flow from the east could result in factory closures and force households to turn down the heat. Any further disruption to supply would also push consumer prices higher and raise the risk of a deep recession.
Last year, 40 percent of the EU's total gas imports came from Russia.
Under the proposal, the 15 percent reduction would last from August 1 until March 31 and would be calculated based on each country's average consumption in the same period during 2016-2021.
The commission could make the target mandatory if it decides there is a substantial risk of severe gas shortages in the EU.
In order to pass, the proposal needs a qualified majority of 15 members out of 27, or EU countries representing at least 65 percent of the bloc's population.
EU diplomats are due to discuss the proposal on July 22, with the aim of approving it at a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers on July 26.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned about the power Russian President Vladimir Putin could wield by weaponizing energy exports and choking off the economies of the bloc.
“The partial shutoff of gas deliveries is already affecting European growth, and a full shutdown could be substantially more severe,” the IMF warned in a blog post.
It added that gross domestic product in members like Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic could shrink by up to 6 percent.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. To Send Ukraine Four More HIMARS As Russia Says Goals Now Go Beyond Donbas
The United States will send four more high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow's military "tasks" in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region.
Austin told journalists at the Pentagon that Ukraine had made excellent use of the HIMARS that Washington had sent thus far, and their impact can be seen on the battlefield.
"Russia is keeping up its relentless shelling, and that's a cruel tactic that harkens back to the horrors of World War I. So Ukraine needs the firepower and the ammunition to withstand this barrage and to strike back," he said.
HIMARS have a longer range and are more precise than the Soviet-era artillery that Ukraine had in its arsenal, and Ukrainian officials have said their deployment has been critical in the fight to repel Russian troops and to strike their supply lines.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on July 19 asked Washington to send more HIMARS, saying Kyiv's forces had used them to destroy some 30 Russian command stations and ammunition depots.
Reznikov and other Ukrainian defense officials participated in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on July 20, saying afterward that he and his colleagues drew three conclusions from the meeting: There is no war “fatigue” among allies backing Ukraine, there is an understanding that the security of all of Europe not just Ukraine is at stake, and many of Ukraine’s partners are prepared to train its soldiers.
The four additional HIMARS will bring to 16 the number sent by the United States. Austin said the new package would also include ammunition for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) that can precisely strike targets up to 80 kilometers away.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Austin said at the start of a virtual meeting with allies that the United States would continue to find innovative ways to support the Ukrainian armed forces and will tailor the assistance to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, ammunition, and "sheer firepower" to defend itself.
The United States has provided $8 billion in security assistance since the war began.
Lavrov's comments earlier in an interview with Russian state media were the clearest acknowledgment yet that Moscow has expanded its war goals.
Lavrov also said peace talks made no sense at the moment because Western governments were leaning on Ukraine to fight rather than negotiate.
Austin said Lavrov's comments were not a surprise and appeared to be aimed at the Russian population.
"I think he's talking to the people in Russia who have been ill-informed throughout," Austin told reporters.
Nearly five months after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, Russian forces are grinding through the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and occupy around a fifth of the country.
U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Donbas region had not been lost by Ukrainians yet and described it as a "grinding war of attrition."
About 200 Ukrainian forces had been trained on the HIMARS and none of the systems had been destroyed by Russian forces, Milley said at a news conference.
A number of options are under consideration to further help Ukrainian troops, including training for pilots, but no decision has been made, Milley said.
Earlier on July 20, Lavrov told Russian media that the geographical objectives of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine were no longer limited to the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, commonly known as the Donbas.
"Now, the geography is different. And it is not only [the territories controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in the Donbas] but also the Kherson region, the Zaporizhzhya region, and a number of other territories, and the process continues, and it continues consequently and persistently," he said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency and RT television.
Lavrov added that "if the West delivers long-range weapons to Kyiv, the geographic goals of the special operation in Ukraine will expand even more."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said later on July 20 in his nightly video address that Ukraine is working on obtaining air defense systems from partners.
Noting the HIMARs, the anti-tank Javelins, and other weapons Ukraine has received, Zelenskiy said it was "obvious" that the next equally important type of weapon will be modern air defense systems.
Ukraine has had some successes in destroying missiles, "but a completely different speed and scale of protection is needed," Zelenskiy said.
He said the provision of such systems depends "on political decisions that can be made in key capitals," and noted that his wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, had made air defense part of her appeal when she spoke on July 20 to U.S. lawmakers.
Kyiv will quickly receive an answer to its requests, he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RIA Novosti
UN Aviation Agency Says Belarus Commiitted 'Unlawaful' Act By Diverting Ryanair Flight
A fact-finding mission by the UN’s civil aviation agency has alleged Belarus committed an "act of unlawful interference" by diverting a Ryanair passenger flight bound for Vilnius to Minsk in order to arrest a dissident journalist.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said late on July 19 that an investigative report on the incident had been completed and that it condemned the actions of the Belarusian government, which claimed it had received a bomb threat and needed to divert the plane to Minsk, even though its destination was actually the closest airport at the time.
The Montreal-based ICAO said that its council "acknowledged that the bomb threat against Ryanair Flight FR4978 was deliberately false and endangered its safety."
Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend at the time, Sofia Sapega, were detained in May 2021 after the flight landed in Minsk.
Many Western countries have called Belarus’s action a "state hijacking." Britain and the European Union responded to the incident by telling airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and banning the country's flagship carrier Belavia from their airspace.
The ICAO noted that Russia's representative on the council expressed a "strong objection to identifying Belarus as the source of the unlawful interference which took place."
The agency said it had recommended forwarding the investigation report to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "for consideration and any appropriate action."
Since a disputed 2020 presidential election handed authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term, Belarusian security officials have cracked down hard on any dissent, arresting thousands, including dozens of journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed, and some rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture by security officials against some of those detained.
Three Central European Foreign Ministers Make Surprise Trip To Kyiv
The foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Austria, and Slovakia have made a surprise visit to Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine as it battles to repel an invasion launched by Russia five months ago.
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Liptavsky posted a short video of his arrival in the Ukrainian capital on July 20, saying he expected to meet with Ukrainian leaders during the day after being met at the train station by staff from the Czech Embassy.
"Devastating to see what #Russia's brutal war of aggression has been doing to this beautiful country and its people. We will continue to #StandWithUkraine," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg added in a separate tweet.
The Austrian television channel PULS 24 TV reported that Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok had also arrived to join the visit.
The ministers did not release a detailed itinerary of their visit, though many diplomats and leaders from around the world have traveled to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in late February to show support for the beleaguered country and survey the damage caused by the war so far.
Central Asian Leaders Meet In Kyrgyzstan Amid Concerns Over War In Ukraine, Economic Issues
The leaders of five Central Asian nations are set to begin a meeting in the Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon-Ata to discuss economic and political cooperation after recent unrest in the region and moves by Moscow to increase Russia's influence in the former Soviet republics.
On June 20, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met with foreign ministers Vladimir Norov of Uzbekistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan, and Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan and Turkmen Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Shadurdy Meredov to discuss the agenda of the upcoming summit.
The Kyrgyz presidential press service said that the main part of the summit will be held on July 21.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev arrived in Kyrgyzstan on July 20.
The summit is the first meeting of heads of state in the region since Russia -- which is not a participant in the talks -- launched its invasion of Ukraine five months ago.
While previous summits have produced general agreements on cooperation but little else, analysts say this year's edition is "very important" for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, all of which have seen social unrest in the past two years, as well as Turkmenistan.
Meanwhile, the cost of living is on the rise in the region, with the situation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, severe droughts, supply issues, and the war in Ukraine.
"I think Central Asian countries are now realizing that they would be stronger if they worked together, especially in their relations with Russia, China, and the United States...I think the war in Ukraine has demonstrated...how difficult it is to cooperate with Russia... The countries in the [Central Asian] region feel themselves very vulnerable," Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, president of the Central Eurasian Studies Society, told RFE/RL.
Many experts who talked to RFE/RL said they believe the five presidents will also touch on such issues as the Taliban's takeover in neighboring Afghanistan, January anti-government protests that left 232 people dead in Kazakhstan, as well as recent deadly unrest in Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region and Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan.
Russia Remains China's Largest Oil Supplier For Second Month Running
Russia was China's main oil supplier for the second month running in June as buyers shunned Saudi Arabian crude to take advantage of lower-priced supplies offered by Moscow.
Market data, according to Reuters on July 20, showed Chinese imports of Russian oil totaled 7.29 million tonnes in June, up nearly 10 percent from a year ago. That was over 2 million tonnes more than China received from Saudi Arabia, its traditional main supplier.
With Western customers shunning oil from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has turned to markets in Asia and elsewhere to pick up the slack.
Bloomberg reported on July 19 that India has gone from importing almost no Russian oil to almost 1 million barrels a day in June.
The news agency also noted that flows of Russian crude to China have stalled in recent weeks, a possible sign that Asia may not be equipped to fully absorb as much Russian oil as expected.
Separately, data also showed China's imports of Russian liquefied natural gas totaled 520,530 tonnes, the second-highest monthly volume since at least the start of 2021.
Russia has cut supplies to several European countries because they have refused to use a mechanism created by Moscow that allows for the purchases to be made in rubles.
Sanctions by the West on Russia over its war against Ukraine. launched on February 24 have cut off the country and its financial institutions from global transaction systems used for international payments.
Based on reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
Russia Placed On U.S. Human Trafficking Report, Child Soldier List
The United States has placed Russia on a list of countries engaged in human trafficking or forced labor, the U.S. State Department said on July 19.
Russia was also placed on a list of countries whose security forces or government-backed armed groups recruit or use child soldiers.
Russia appears throughout the department’s annual report on human trafficking, which assesses how 188 countries and territories, including the United States, are performing in terms of preventing trafficking, protecting victims, and prosecuting traffickers.
The U.S. State Department said Russia is especially prominent in a new section of the report titled State-Sponsored Trafficking in Persons because of its activities in Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said currently there are nearly 25 million trafficking victims worldwide and expressly commented on those from Ukraine.
"Millions of Ukrainians have had to flee their homes...some leaving the country altogether, most with just what they were able to carry," Blinken told a ceremony as he presented the report. "That makes them highly vulnerable to exploitation."
In addition to Russia, the state-sponsored trafficking section lists Afghanistan, Burma, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and five other countries with a "documented 'policy or pattern' of human trafficking," forced labor in government-affiliated sectors, and sexual slavery in government camps.
The report also contains a separate list of 12 countries that employ or recruit child soldiers. It included Russia and a number of the other countries that are on the new state-sponsors list.
The report's individual country chapters detailed the scale of trafficking in each. The Russia chapter said Moscow was "actively complicit in the forced labor" of North Korean migrant workers, including by issuing visas to them in an apparent bid to circumvent UN resolutions demanding their repatriation.
It also cited reports that after seizing parts of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014, Russia-backed separatists used children to work at checkpoints and serve in other jobs, including as combatants.
In addition, it cited reports that Russian-led forces have forced thousands of Ukrainians, including children, through "filtration camps," where they are compelled to accept Russian passports before being transported to remote areas of Russia.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the allegations in the report, according to Reuters.
Blinken said the United States is committed to fighting human trafficking because it destabilizes societies, undermines economies, harms workers, enriches those who exploit the people who are trafficked, undercuts legitimate business, and "most fundamentally, because it is so profoundly wrong."
With reporting by Reuters
Bidens Welcome Ukraine's First Lady To White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, welcomed Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, to the White House on July 19.
Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and Jill Biden embraced outside the White House after she arrived in a black SUV. The president gave her a bouquet that included sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower.
The women posed for press photos before going inside, where the administration briefed Zelenska on how the United States is trying to help Ukrainians who are suffering mentally and emotionally from the war.
Zelenska, who first met Jill Biden in May when the U.S. first lady traveled to western Ukraine during a European tour, is on a high-profile visit to Washington this week.
Jill Biden said since her visit to Ukraine she had spoken to her team about helping address mental-health issues for mothers and children who have suffered atrocities.
Zelenskiy said he expects "significant results" from his wife's meetings in Washington.
In addition to her meeting with Jill Biden, Zelenska is scheduled to speak to lawmakers in an auditorium in the Capitol on July 20. She visited the State Department on July 18.
Her tasks include increasing U.S. support for Ukraine, obtaining additional support to "protect people from Russian terror," and boosting humanitarian assistance, Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address.
He said the address to Congress would be important, adding, "I strongly believe it will be heard by those people responsible for making decisions in the United States."
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Putin Says Gazprom Will Fulfill Its Gas Export Obligations
Russian President Vladimir Putin says state-owned energy giant Gazprom is ready to fulfil its obligations on gas exports.
"Gazprom has fulfilled, is fulfilling, and will fulfill its obligations in full," Putin told reporters on July 19 in Tehran after holding talks with the leaders of Iran and Turkey.
Gazprom last month cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40 percent of normal levels, pointing to the delayed return of a pipeline turbine that was being serviced by German conglomerate Siemens in Canada.
Moscow said earlier this month it would increase gas supplies to Europe upon return of the turbine.
The Canadian government on July 10 said it would return it to Germany. It was to then be transferred to Gazprom -- the operator of the pipeline -- so that Canada would not violate Western sanctions on Russia.
Russia subsequently suspended shipments of natural gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for 10 days as it conducts annual maintenance.
The cutoff, which began on July 11, raised concern in Germany that the Kremlin could find a reason to extend the stoppage as a way of punishing Berlin for its support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
On another energy-related matter, Putin also called for the revival of the Iran nuclear agreement.
"We consider it important to continue efforts to preserve the nuclear deal and to create conditions for its renewed sustainable realization on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Putin said, referring to the resolution in 2015 that lifted sanctions on Iran.
The United States in 2018 unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, which provided Tehran with sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Following then-President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States and reimpose crippling sanctions, Iran began violating the pact's enriching restrictions.
Negotiations have been held by Iran and Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany, with the United States taking part indirectly. The talks, which aim to revive the pact, are currently stalled.
Putin said his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi focused on economic cooperation, especially in the energy sector.
"We identified the realization of joint large-scale projects and the more active use of our national currencies in payments between our countries," Putin said.
Russia is an important partner in Iran’s civilian nuclear program. It completed the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran and has expressed interest in expanding it.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Death Toll Mounts In Ukraine War As U.S. Pledges More Heavy Weapons For Kyiv
Russian forces shelled a residential area of Nikopol, a city south of Zaporizhzhya, killing at least two civilians and wounding nine others overnight, including several children, Kyiv said on July 21, adding that Ukrainian forces engaged the invaders in the south and east of the country, killing more than 100 enemy combatants.
The Ukrainian military also reported heavy Russian shelling on the front line in the east amid what they said were largely failed attempts by Russian ground forces to advance.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, worldwide reaction, and the plight of civilians and refugees. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Russian-installed administration in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya said Ukraine had conducted a drone strike on a nuclear power station there but the reactor was not damaged.
The reports could not be independently verified.
British military intelligence meanwhile said on July 21 that Russian forces and Moscow-backed separatists continue to attempt small-scale assaults along the front line in the east.
Russian forces are likely closing in on Ukraine’s second-biggest power plant at Vuhlehyrska, some 50 kilometers northeast of Donetsk, as Moscow appears to be prioritizing the capture of critical national infrastructure, British intelligence said in its daily bulletin.
The latest fighting came as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on July 20 that the Kremlin has expanded its military "tasks" in Ukraine beyond the eastern Donbas region and will keep pushing further if the West continues to supply Kyiv with modern long-range weapons such as the U.S.-made high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).
"That means the geographical tasks will extend still further from the current line," he said.
Following Lavrov's remarks, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on July 20 that Washington will send four more HIMARS units to Ukraine, telling journalists at the Pentagon that Ukraine has made excellent use of the HIMARS that the United States has sent thus far.
"Russia is keeping up its relentless shelling, and that's a cruel tactic that harkens back to the horrors of World War I. So Ukraine needs the firepower and the ammunition to withstand this barrage and to strike back," he said.
The Ukrainian armed forces said on July 21 that in the previous 24 hours they had killed 111 Russian troops and destroyed 17 vehicles, some of them armored.
In Washington, CIA Director William Burns said the United States estimates Russian casualties in Ukraine so far have reached around 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded.
Russia classifies military deaths as state secrets even in times of peace and has only infrequently updated its official casualty figures during the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said later on July 20 in his nightly address that Ukraine is working on also obtaining air-defense systems from its Western partners.
He said the provision of such systems depends "on political decisions that can be made in key capitals," and noted that his wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, had made air defense part of her appeal when she spoke on July 20 to U.S. lawmakers.
EU diplomats meeting in Brussels agreed on a new batch of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on gold imports and freezing the assets of top lender Sberbank. But Zelenskiy dismissed the sanctions as inadequate.
"Russia must feel a much higher price for the war to force it to seek peace," Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and CNN
White House Says Russia Preparing To Annex More Ukrainian Territory
Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of more Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy leaders in areas of the country under its control, the White House said on July 19.
John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC), told a White House news briefing that the Russians plan to organize "sham referenda" in the areas it has seized, possibly as early as September, and are preparing to establish the ruble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.
Russia is also attempting to take control of broadcasting towers, he said, adding that the assessments were based on U.S. intelligence.
"Russia is beginning to roll out a version of what you could call an annexation playbook very similar to the one we saw in 2014," when it invaded and eventually annexed Crimea, Kirby said.
"Already, Russia is installing illegitimate proxy officials in the areas of Ukraine that are under its control," Kirby said.
The areas targeted for annexation include Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, and all of Donetsk and Luhansk.
"Annexation by force will be a gross violation of the UN Charter and we will not allow it to go unchallenged or unpunished," Kirby said.
A report from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights released last week said that Russia was forcing Ukrainian citizens to accept Russian passports.
The NSC spokesman said he was again highlighting the Russian plans "so the world knows that any purported annexation is premeditated, illegal, and illegitimate."
Kirby said the United States would respond to Russia's actions "swiftly and severely and in lockstep with our allies and partners." The response will include sanctions on Russian-installed "puppets and proxies," he said.
Kirby also said that in the next few days the United States will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine. The aid is expected to include more high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS). Ukraine has said the HIMARS delivered thus far have been a critical weapon in its fight to repel Russian troops.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Prosecutors Ask Congress For Broader Powers To Seize Assets Of Russian Oligarchs
The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking broader authority from Congress to seize Russian oligarchs' assets, a department official told a congressional panel on July 19.
Andrew Adams, who leads the department's KleptoCapture task force, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the additional authority would be used to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Prosecutors want the statutes of limitations for some financial crimes, such as money laundering, to be extended to 10 years to give prosecutors "time to follow the money," Adams said.
Another change they are seeking is the forfeiture of assets used to evade U.S. sanctions. Adams said prosecutors should be able to seek such forfeitures, not just the proceeds of sanctions evasions.
The testimony comes as Congress considers legislation to allow the proceeds from seized assets to be used to help the people of Ukraine.
The task force that Adams leads was launched in March to enhance the United States' ability to seize the assets of wealthy Russian oligarchs, such as yachts and private jets.
The United States and several European governments have said the seizures are aimed at pressuring business leaders close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to convince him to halt the war in Ukraine.
The United States has seized several yachts and planes belonging to oligarchs, but before those assets can be liquidated, prosecutors must win permanent forfeiture orders through a legal process that can be lengthy.
Based on reporting by Reuters
