Belgrade March For Priests Detained In Montenegro Over COVID-19 Violations

Despite a ban on public gatherings, a protest vigil was held in Belgrade to show support for eight Serbian Orthodox Church priests arrested in Montenegro for violating coronavirus lockdown orders. Worshippers first held prayers at the Crypt of the Temple of Saint Sava on May 14 and then marched past the Serbian president's offices to the Church of Saint Marko, where they lit candles and sang nationalist songs. The protest vigil came after Serbian Orthodox Church priests were detained and charged with violating public health orders for leading an illegal procession through the streets of Montenegro's second largest city, Niksic, on May 12.