Around 100 LGBT people and their supporters walked through the central streets of Belgrade in the "Pride Parade" on June 24. The event was organized by the Citizens' Association Egal, Loud & Queer, as well as the Gay Lesbian Info Center under the slogan "Let All Our Voices Be Heard." Several police cordons secured the gathering, with some members of the Serbian Orthodox Church protesting against the parade. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)