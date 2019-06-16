Belgrade Protest No. 28 Targets Finance Minister's Doctoral Degree

Serbian anti-government protesters marched through the streets of Belgrade for the 28th time on June 15. The demonstrations have been taking place every Saturday for more than half a year. Initially triggered by an assault on opposition leader Borko Stefanovic, the protests have adopted a number of other demands, including calls for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation. The June 15 march ended outside Belgrade University's headquarters in response to claims that Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali may have plagiarized his doctoral dissertation. A university commission controversially announced in May that Mali's text did not amount to plagiarism.