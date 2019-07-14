Belgrade Protest No. 32 Targets Interior Minister's Qualification

Serbian anti-government protesters staged a 32nd weekend march in a row on July 13. Braving the rain, the protesters stopped outside Belgrade University and addressed the recently publicized allegations that Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic may have falsified his university degree. The march organizers prepared a mock diploma for the minister and mailed it to him. During the past week, the Alliance For Serbia opposition bloc has filed criminal charges against Stefanovic, alleging that he lied about his university education.