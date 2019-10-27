Belgrade Protest No. 47 Issues Call To Support Whistle-Blowers

An anti-government march took place in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, for a 47th Saturday in a row on October 26. The protesters stopped outside the headquarters of Serbia's public radio and television broadcaster, RTS, and demonstrated in support of Aleksandar Obradovic, an employee at the arms factory Krusik who was recently detained after he revealed documents appearing to expose vast corruption in the state-owned holding. The weekly Belgrade rallies have been going on since December 2018.