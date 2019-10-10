Belgrade's Victor Monument Taken Down For Repairs

A landmark standing above Serbia's capital, Belgrade, has been taken away for repairs. The Pobednik monument, known in English as "The Victor," was dismantled from its pedestal on the Belgrade Fortress on October 10. The 4.25-meter statue atop a 8.65-meter column commemorates Serbia's victory over the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman empires in World War I. The statue had been secured only with a single steel cable. A 3D scan showed 30 shrapnel holes in the monument, mostly from battles in World War II. It will undergo repairs in the city of Smederovo, just southeast of Belgrade and is expected to be back in place by March 2020.