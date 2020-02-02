Accessibility links

Serbia

Belgrade Sees Saturday Full Of Protests

A range of anti-government protests took place in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, on February 1. A gathering of the Alliance for Serbia opposition coalition -- which supports anti-government marches held in Belgrade every Saturday -- announced a boycott of the upcoming general elections. Another weekly march -- the 61st in a row -- then took off to the headquarters of Serbia's public broadcaster, RTS, accused by the demonstrators of pro-government bias. Earlier in the day, a separate rally outside the headquarters of the N1 station, a CNN affiliate in the Western Balkans, protested against the channel's unavailability on cable televisions distributed by a Serbian state-owned company.

