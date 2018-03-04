Belgrade Elects New City Assembly In Test For Ruling Party

Voters in Belgrade are heading to the polls to decide who will govern the Serbian capital over the next four years.

The March 4 municipal election is considered a test for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

The center-right SNS has led the polls ahead of the vote.

The party has held power in Belgrade since the current mayor, Sinisa Mali, was elected in 2014.

But fractured opposition parties hope to mount a challenge in the traditionally liberal city.

They have accused Vucic's party of intimidating opposition supporters, registering phony voters, and orchestrating negative coverage of political rivals in media outlets controlled by the SNS, which rejects the accusations.

Turnout was more than 28 percent at 2 p.m. local time, seven hours into voting.

The independent CESID monitoring agency said that it recorded a number of irregularities at polling stations, including collective voting.

However, Zoran Lukic, the president of the City Election Commission, said that the vote was going smoothly and denied the allegations of irregularities.

The polling stations are due to close at 8 p.m., with the first preliminary results expected three hours later, said Lukic.

Some 1.6 million eligible voters are choosing the 110-member Belgrade City Assembly between 24 electoral lists.

The elected members of the assembly will then appoint the city mayor.

Members of the city assembly are elected on a closed party-list, proportional representation system.

Voters select a party or coalition list of candidates on the ballot. They cannot choose individual candidates.

A party and coalition list must pass the 5 percent threshold to win a seat in the assembly.

In April 2017, Vucic won Serbia’s presidential election in the first round, confirming his domination of the Balkan country.

Vucic has faced accusations of stifling democratic freedoms through pressure on opponents and independent media since the SNS party rose to power in 2012 and he became prime minister in 2014. He denies the charges.

A former nationalist, he has vowed to lead Serbia into the European Union, while at the same time seeking to maintain good relations with traditional ally Russia.

With reporting by AP and Balkan Insight