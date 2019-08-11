Serbian Protesters Take Their Demands To The President

An opposition movement held a weekly protest rally in front of Serbia’s presidential office in the capital on August 10 calling for Aleksandar Vucic's resignation. Demonstrators managed to officially register their demands with the presidential reception. Heated moments ensued as security guards initially refused protesters entry into the residency. The following day one of the organizers, Srdjan Markovic, claimed he sustained injuries and accused Vucic of resorting to other security forces beyond the standard military police. Vucic denied the allegation.