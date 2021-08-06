'We Have Won': Why The Family Of A Young Belarusian Prisoner Still Holds Out Hope

Mikita Litvinenka is one of thousands of Belarusians who have been imprisoned for taking part in protests over the August 9, 2020, election, widely seen in the country -- and in the West -- as rigged. In July, he was sentenced to four years in prison. Despite the disproportionate sentence, Litvinenka said he does not resent those who imprisoned him, while his mother said she still hopes the protest movement will bring lasting change.