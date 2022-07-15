The Week's Best: 11 Stories Or Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Protection Or Cover-Up? Ukraine Destroyed Secret Documents In Major Criminal Cases As Russia Invaded Why did Ukraine’s State Investigative Bureau destroy secret documents pertaining to major criminal cases, including against leading political figures, hours before and after Russia’s invasion in February? By Irina Romaliiska and Current Time

Irpin Key Keeper Looks After Flats Abandoned By Evacuees Amid the ruins of Irpin, near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, hundreds of homes remain abandoned three months after the retreat of Russia forces. Yevhen Yelpitiforov looks after people's apartments, keeping their plants watered and their refrigerators free of rotten food. He also cleans up broken glass -- all for free. By Current Time and Natasha Kirshina​

'They Call Us Infidels': Former Afghan Soldiers Still Live In Hiding To Avoid Taliban Retribution Many members of the former Afghan armed forces and their families are living in hiding nearly a year after the Taliban takeover. They complain of persecution and harassment despite the Taliban's announcement of a general amnesty when it seized power in August 2021. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Abubakar Siddique

In Russia's Poorest Regions, Mothers And Wives Are Fighting To Bring Their Soldiers Back Home Women from the impoverished regions of Buryatia and Tyva -- which have seen some of the highest per capita casualties since Russia invaded Ukraine -- are uniting to pressure officials and the military to bring their soldiers home. By Siberia.Realities and Robert Coalson

'Teaching Children To Hate': Russian Occupation Officials Preparing To 'Russify' Ukrainian Schools The Moscow-installed administrations in occupied southern Ukraine are threatening to take children away from parents who refuse to enroll them in pro-Russian schools this fall, sources across the region say. By Oleksandr Yankovskiy

In Smolensk, A Russian's Lonely, Dangerous Stand Against The War On Ukraine Calling Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine a war is a criminal offense in Russia. Yet Russian anti-war protester Vitaly Tsitsurov has for months been picketing Russia's war in Ukraine with a sign that reads "No *ar!" While some Russians support Vitaly's anti-war protest, he's been detained and brutally beaten on the streets of Smolensk for his actions. By Current Time

'The Orchestra Needs Musicians': Behind The Covert, Mobilization To Reinforce Russian Troops In Ukraine Russia has suffered substantial personnel losses over nearly five months of war in Ukraine. Russian officials are now getting creative in trying to replenish their ranks— without actually declaring war and a national mobilization. By Mike Eckel

Iran Cracks Down On Dissent Amid Rising Public Discontent Iran is waging a new crackdown on dissent, arresting several high-profile government critics including a reformist politician and three renowned filmmakers. The clampdown has coincided with rising anti-government sentiment and near-daily protests across the Islamic republic. By Golnaz Esfandiari and Baktash Khamsehpour

Reporter's Notebook: Hatred And Virtue In Wartime Ukraine RFE/RL's photo correspondent recalls the moments from a weeklong assignment that capture how Ukrainian society has been fundamentally changed by the Russian invasion. By Amos Chapple

'The FSB Murdered My Father': Lawyers, Family Want Answers After Ailing Russian Scientist Dies In Custody Siberian scientist Dmitry Kolker was arrested at a Novosibirsk cancer ward on suspicion of treason and whisked to Moscow. After one day, he was dead. Now his family and his lawyers are looking for answers. By Robert Coalson