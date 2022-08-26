The Week's Best: 11 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

As Czech Support For Refugees Wanes, Ukrainians Fleeing The War Are Facing Tougher Choices Six months after Russia launched its full invasion of Ukraine, refugees continue to flee abroad, including to the Czech Republic, although the numbers there are down. A recent visit to the main train station in Prague suggests some are adjusting while others are struggling, living in limbo, as the Czech Republic taps down some of its support. By Tony Wesolowsky

Happy To Be In Britain, Central Asian Migrants Want More Work To Cover Expenses Thousands of Central Asians have been hired for seasonal jobs on British farms this year as part of a U.K.-government scheme to tackle a shortage of agricultural workers due to Brexit. Many of the workers say it's great to be in Britain but they are being paid barely enough to cover their expenses. By Farangis Najibullah

Mapped: The 17 Ukrainian Villagers Killed Under Russian Occupation Seventeen people were killed during the monthlong occupation of a Ukrainian village called Andriyivka, which when the war began had a population of just over 1,000. Using a variety of evidence including eyewitness testimony, RFE/RL has mapped where, when, and how the victims died. This documentary was shot by Schemes, an investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, during June and July. By Serhiy Andrushko, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Schemes (Skhemy), and Ray Furlong

Senior Clerics Caught In The Crossfire Of Taliban's Intensifying War With IS-K Senior religious clerics supporting the Taliban and the rival Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) have recently become the primary targets in the widening conflict between the two militant groups. By Abubakar Siddique

'We Breathe Filth': A Bulgarian Town's Losing Battle Against A Domineering Coal Plant The Brikel coal-fired power plant has been polluting the air in Galabovo, Bulgaria, with impunity for years. Residents, authorities, and environmental activists have tried repeatedly to shut it down. But a court has ruled it can continue. By Elitsa Simeonova

No Soldier Left Behind: Two Ukrainian Mothers Struggle To Retrieve Their Sons' Remains These two Ukrainian mothers both lost a son in Russia's war against their country. After suffering a horrible tragedy, the women became determined to recover their son's remains, despite the bodies being on Russian-occupied territory, where active fighting has been taking place. By Iryna Storozhenko

Six Months And Counting: Five Things To Watch As Russia's War In Ukraine Grinds On Waning Western support? Political problems for Putin and Zelenskiy? Europe freezing amid a Russian energy cutoff? More weapons from the West? Victory? Peace? As Russia's invasion of Ukraine hits the six-month mark, here’s what to look for in the coming months ahead. By Mike Eckel

'We Don't Know Where To Go': Afghan Refugees Forcibly Deported From Tajikistan Tajikistan is forcibly deporting Afghan refugees despite calls by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to halt the expulsions and to protect Afghan nationals fleeing conflict and persecution. By RFE/RL's Tajik Service

Horseback Therapy Aids Ukrainian War Amputees' Path To Recovery Saddling up is something most Ukrainian soldier amputees never imagined doing. But horseback sessions, known as hippotherapy -- long in practice for wounded fighters -- has proven a success. The calming rides reduce stress and build confidence for the wounded soldiers. By Current Time

Iran Sells Possible Revival Of Nuclear Deal As ‘Political Victory’ Over West Iranian officials have dragged their feet for over a year in indirect negotiations with the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. During that time, Tehran has told Iranians that the country can survive without a nuclear agreement. But the rhetoric has changed in recent weeks as Iran and the United States are on the cusp of agreeing to retore the deal. By Golnaz Esfandiari