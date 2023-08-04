The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

With Tightening Of Blockade, Azerbaijan Presents Karabakh Armenians With A Choice: Surrender Or Starve As Azerbaijan has further restricted crossings on the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, the humanitarian situation in the territory is getting more dire. Azerbaijan has offered to send much-needed food and fuel from its side, but, so far, the Armenians are refusing, believing it to be a precursor to political absorption into Azerbaijan. By Joshua Kucera

Facing Decades In Prison, Opposition Leader Navalny Still Fighting For Russia's Future Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has met with persecution, harassment, and attacks in his relentless campaign against the Kremlin. Now facing the prospect of decades in prison, he continues to carve out a prominent position in the country's political landscape. By Robert Coalson

Online Exams, Frontline Service: A Ukrainian Medic's War Ukrainian military medic Mykola Iliychuk took his final medical exams online because he was already serving on the front line of Russia's war on his country. Now, he's driving an armored ambulance and conducting triage among Ukrainian casualties. By Current Time, Oleksiy Prodayvoda, and Will Tizard

How Lake Balaton Is Becoming A Playground For The Rich During the coronavirus pandemic, Hungary's famed Lake Balaton became increasingly popular, leading to a huge increase in prices and the new construction of luxury hotels, artificial beaches, and private sailing clubs. This, along with rampant inflation, has meant Balaton is increasingly inaccessible for average Hungarians, and many locals are moving away. By Lili Rutai

'A War Crime Has No Statute of Limitations': One Year After The Blast That Killed Ukrainian POWs In Olenivka One year after a July 29 explosion killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war and wounded 75 more, the search for answers continues for the families of the dead as Kyiv looks to build an international case against Moscow, who it says is responsible for the blast. By Yulia Zhukova, Serhiy Horbatenko, and Reid Standish

A Brutal Knife Attack Might Finally Be Changing Minds On Domestic Violence In Bulgaria A man in Bulgaria who took to social media to downplay a recent knife attack on a young woman that shocked the country was suspended by the state company where he worked. It was an unusual step in traditionally conservative Bulgaria, where activists say too little has been done to protect women's rights. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service and Tony Wesolowsky

'Organized Crime': Ukrainian Children Taken To Belarus Children are not only being taken from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia, but also to Belarus. The country's strongman leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has claimed "they don't want to leave." But exiled Belarusian opposition politicians and the Ukrainian authorities say the children have been abducted. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

In The Second Summer Of War, A Rash Of Russian Attacks Unites Odesa In Anger The Russian missile attack on Odesa on July 23 left people dead and wounded and damaged historic buildings in the heart of the city, including its biggest cathedral. Outraged residents showed unity, struggling to persevere as Moscow targets the iconic port city in its bid to dominate the Black Sea. By Aleksander Palikot

Scarred By War: Conflicts For Ukrainian Land Through The 20th Century Archival photos show some of the many conflicts that rolled through the territory of today's Ukraine as East and West vied for control of the region through the 20th century. By Amos Chapple