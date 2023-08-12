The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'All Of It Must Be Recorded': Still No Justice Three Years After Crackdown On Belarus Protests On the third anniversary of a disputed presidential vote in Belarus, opposition activists demanded justice for protesters who were jailed and beaten in a brutal crackdown. Unprecedented demonstrations erupted against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka after he declared victory in an election on August 9, 2020, which was widely seen as rigged. More than 1,000 political prisoners remain behind bars in Belarus. By Current Time and Will Tizard

Niger Coup Puts West In Tough Spot As Wagner Eyes More Africa Opportunities The coup in Niger poses tough questions for the West. Cutting ties, including aid, to the Sahel country could push the junta toward Moscow. But is Russia's notorious Wagner mercenary group in a position to extend its influence into the region? By Todd Prince

After Teen Sing-Along, A Romanian Hip-Hop Artist Is Accused Of Warping Young Minds Romanian authorities have fined a popular Romany hip-hop artist, Gheboasa, following days of outrage after a performance at a music festival, where teenagers sang along to his raunchy lyrics. By George Costita and Andy Heil

Four Hours In The Mud: Georgian Girl Rescued From Deadly Landslide Davit Jeladze was on a family hike when a landslide swept through the Georgian resort town of Shovi on August 3. Jedladze and his 6-year-old niece Masho spent four hours battling through the mud to safety. At least 18 people were killed in the landslide. As the hunt for the missing continues, Georgia marked a day of mourning on August 7. By RFE/RL's Georgian Service and Neil Bowdler

Kyrgyzstan Facing 'All Possible' Pressure From Russia After Jailing Citizen Who Fought In Ukraine A Bishkek court sentenced a Kyrgyz citizen to 10 years in prison in July for joining Russian forces in eastern Ukraine as a mercenary. Moscow now wants him back and is prepared to grant him citizenship, setting up a serious test of Kyrgyzstan's capacity to resist its dominant ally. By Chris Rickleton

Surviving In Avdiyivka: Living Off The Land And The Goodwill Of Others Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the population of the small eastern Donbas city of Avdiyivka dropped from 30,000 to roughly 1,600 residents. Many of those who chose to stay behind are elderly residents who refuse to evacuate. By Jakub Laichter

'I Miss The Dusty Roads': Afghan Refugees Stuck In Albanian Seaside Town For almost two years, hundreds of Afghan refugees have been stuck in Albania awaiting a green light to move to the United States. As they bide their time in the coastal resort of Shengjin, some have found work as cooks in tourist restaurants. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service, Doruntina Baliu, Salih Mohammad Salih, and Will Tizard

In Ukraine's East, A Shrapnel-Scarred Monastery Is Caught Up In War And Religious Rivalry The monks of the Svyatohirsk Lavra, a major monastery near the front line in Ukraine’s war-torn Donbas region, have been accused of siding with Russia-backed forces in the past. Now, the majestic site is caught in the middle of Russia’s war on Ukraine and a struggle for the Orthodox faithful. By Aleksander Palikot