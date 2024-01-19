The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Toilet Wars: Kremlin Steps Up Claims Of Defending 'Traditional Values' Amid Rising Social Tensions In recent days, both St. Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov and President Vladimir Putin have made comments about gender-neutral toilets in foreign countries, elevating claims of a culture war with the West over mounting public concerns about the consequences of Russia's real war against Ukraine. By Robert Coalson Also Read: First It Was Eggs. Now Exploding Hot-Water Pipes. The Domestic Headaches Overshadowing Putin's Reelection Messaging

How Is the Red Sea Crisis Affecting Shipping And The World Economy? With Huthi rebels disrupting shipping off the coast of Yemen and in the Red Sea, what impact is this having on shipping, trade, and the world economy? Thomas Juneau is an associate professor of public and international affairs at the University of Ottawa in Canada while professor Steve Hanke is an economist at Johns Hopkins University in the United States. By Neil Bowdler

Afghan Women Accuse Taliban Of Torture And Extortion Amid Dress-Code Crackdown In recent weeks, the Taliban has launched a crackdown on Afghan women and girls accused of violating the extremist group's strict dress code. Some of the women and their relatives have told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that they were humiliated and tortured in Taliban detention. By Khujasta Kabiri

'My Dreams Turned To Dust': Voices Of Afghan Women Banned From Studying By The Taliban When the Taliban banned women from getting a secondary education in Afghanistan, tens of thousands of students lost access to university, a major setback for women's rights in the country. RFE/RL spoke with three women who had their studies cut short by the Taliban regime. One former student said it was the worst day of her life when her dream of becoming a surgeon was shattered. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, Juan Carlos Herrera Martinez, and Austin Malloy

The Battle To Clear The Black Sea Of Mines Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, ships in the Black Sea have faced a rising threat from mines. Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania -- the only three NATO littoral states -- have announced a joint effort to eliminate them amid Russian efforts to add more. By Tony Wesolowsky and Georgi A. Angelov

Displaced By Two Wars Decades Apart, A Palestinian-Bosnian Family Finds Refuge In the 1990s, Bosnian-born Sutka al-Barawi and her Palestinian husband fled the conflict in Bosnia-Herzegovina and resettled in Gaza. Some 30 years later, war forced them from their home a second time. Barawi and her family have now escaped the fighting in Gaza and taken refuge in Bosnia, but they had to endure an agonizing wait to be reunited with relatives who were forced to stay behind. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service

'War-Like': Cross-Border Strikes A Major Escalation In Long-Running Iran-Pakistan Row Iran and Pakistan have engaged in deadly tit-for-tat strikes in recent days, reigniting a row between the neighbors over cross-border militancy. Experts say the recent strikes are a major escalation that has plunged relations into crisis. By Abubakar Siddique Also Watch: Pakistan Attacks Targets In Iran After Iranian Strikes Cross Border

Return Of The Jadids: Central Asia's Soviet-Repressed Groups Getting Fresh Attention From Kazakhs, Uzbeks Viewed by many Central Asians as founding fathers robbed of their rightful roles by deadly Soviet-era purges, the region's early 20th century intellectual movements are very much in the spotlight these days. By Chris Rickleton

He's Back: Turkmen President's 'Sidelined' Cousin Ignites Punch-Up At Ashgabat Bar The Turkmen president’s cousin, Shamyrat Rejepov, reportedly punched a bartender and a woman in front of terrified customers at an Ashgabat bar recently, eyewitnesses said. The incident has dashed hopes that President Serdar Berdymukhammedov had sidelined Rejepov, who was known for having immense influence and thuggish behavior during the rule of former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov -- who is Serdar’s father. By RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service