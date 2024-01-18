Pakistan Attacks Targets In Iran After Iranian Air Strikes Cross Border
Pakistani air strikes hit villages in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province near the two countries' border on January 18, killing four children and five adults, according to Iranian officials. The assault follows Iran's January 16 attack on targets inside Pakistan's Balochistan Province. Both sides said they were taking action against militant groups in the restive border region, but the tit-for-tat strikes have raised concerns about escalating regional tensions.