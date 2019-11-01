We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
A Turkmen Doctor Came Out And Now He's Gone Missing
A young cardiologist who told the story of his tormented life as a gay man in Turkmenistan has disappeared after being summoned by police. His family has also vanished in a country where homosexuality is still considered a crime. By Bruce Pannier and RFE/RL's Turkmen Service
From Stasi To Bellingcat: Former East German Agent Turns Investigative Reporter
For the first time, Bellingcat researcher Timmi Allen has given a media interview revealing details about his past life as an officer in the Stasi, the East German secret police. What exactly did he do and how does he view it now? By Ray Furlong
Tea Time: The Revival Of Georgia’s Lost Industry
Georgian tea was once among the finest in the world. Then Soviet planners drove up production and ruined its reputation. Now, it’s making a comeback. By Amos Chapple
Ethical Red Flags Fly As Russian Biologist Pushes Boundaries Of Gene Editing
Moscow biologist and DNA specialist Denis Rebrikov has been kicking a scientific and ethical hornet's nest for nearly a year. Three prominent experts help parse the ethical dilemma over gene-editing work like his. By Andy Heil
Sure, Help The Homeless, These Moscow Residents Say, But Don't Do It In Our Neighborhood
Locals in Moscow’s Begovoi neighborhood generally agree that something needs to be done about the growing problem of homelessness. But when an NGO proposed opening a consultation center to help homeless people get back on their feet, many residents decided it would be best to do it somewhere else. By Anastasia Kuzina and Robert Coalson
Think Turkmenistan Is Funny? Think Again
The antics of Turkmenistan’s authoritarian leader, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, have recently been the butt of jokes by Western comedians. But the daily realities in the country are grim – and unlikely to change. By Kaisa Alliksaar and Carlos Coelho
Spy Photos From Communist Czechoslovakia
Secretly-taken photographs, some published here for the first time, show the lengths Czechoslovakia’s communist authorities went to spy on their own citizens. By Amos Chapple
The Sound Of Survival: Music Of The Kyrgyz Luli
How Kyrgyzstan's ethnic Luli minority preserves its culture through music. By RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service and Stuart Greer
Masked 'Umbrella Men' Strike Kazakh Journalists Again
Black-clad, masked men in Kazakhstan are blocking media coverage of opposition events by opening umbrellas in front of video cameras. By Ron Synovitz and RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service
Ukraine's State Gas Company, Struggling To Reform, Is Pulled Into U.S. Impeachment Politics
By several measures, Naftogaz, which has a monopoly on gas transiting Ukraine, has made progress in cleaning up its operations. A criminal indictment against two U.S. businessmen, and the impeachment turmoil roiling Washington, isn’t exactly helping. By Mike Eckel