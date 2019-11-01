We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

A Turkmen Doctor Came Out And Now He's Gone Missing A young cardiologist who told the story of his tormented life as a gay man in Turkmenistan has disappeared after being summoned by police. His family has also vanished in a country where homosexuality is still considered a crime. By Bruce Pannier and RFE/RL's Turkmen Service

From Stasi To Bellingcat: Former East German Agent Turns Investigative Reporter For the first time, Bellingcat researcher Timmi Allen has given a media interview revealing details about his past life as an officer in the Stasi, the East German secret police. What exactly did he do and how does he view it now? By Ray Furlong

Tea Time: The Revival Of Georgia’s Lost Industry Georgian tea was once among the finest in the world. Then Soviet planners drove up production and ruined its reputation. Now, it’s making a comeback. By Amos Chapple

Ethical Red Flags Fly As Russian Biologist Pushes Boundaries Of Gene Editing Moscow biologist and DNA specialist Denis Rebrikov has been kicking a scientific and ethical hornet's nest for nearly a year. Three prominent experts help parse the ethical dilemma over gene-editing work like his. By Andy Heil

Sure, Help The Homeless, These Moscow Residents Say, But Don't Do It In Our Neighborhood Locals in Moscow’s Begovoi neighborhood generally agree that something needs to be done about the growing problem of homelessness. But when an NGO proposed opening a consultation center to help homeless people get back on their feet, many residents decided it would be best to do it somewhere else. By Anastasia Kuzina and Robert Coalson

Think Turkmenistan Is Funny? Think Again The antics of Turkmenistan’s authoritarian leader, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, have recently been the butt of jokes by Western comedians. But the daily realities in the country are grim – and unlikely to change. By Kaisa Alliksaar and Carlos Coelho

Spy Photos From Communist Czechoslovakia Secretly-taken photographs, some published here for the first time, show the lengths Czechoslovakia’s communist authorities went to spy on their own citizens. By Amos Chapple

The Sound Of Survival: Music Of The Kyrgyz Luli How Kyrgyzstan's ethnic Luli minority preserves its culture through music. By RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service and Stuart Greer