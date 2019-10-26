Ethical Red Flags Fly As Russian Biologist Pushes Boundaries Of Gene Editing

Moscow biologist and DNA specialist Denis Rebrikov has spent much of the past year kicking a scientific and ethical hornet's nest with increasing urgency.



In the summer, he announced his ambitions to genetically modify human embryos for pregnancy using a technique nicknamed CRISPR. Then, this month, he said he'd begun lab edits on human eggs with the ultimate aim of clipping out a mutation that can cause deafness.



Rebrikov has assured the world that he won't go further -- for instance, implanting gene-edited eggs for possible pregnancy – unless he has permission from Russian authorities.



And the Russian Health Ministry took the extraordinary step this month of declaring that it's too soon to make gene-edited babies.



This all comes less than a year after Chinese scientist He Jiankui supercharged global debate over tinkering with the human genome by announcing the birth of twin genetically edited girls, nicknamed Lulu and Nana.



The stunning leap by He into what critics liken to eugenics drew condemnation around the world and banishment by Chinese officials.



Questions revolve around more than just technology and know-how.



RFE/RL talked to three prominent experts about the ethical implications of Rebrikov's activities and the emerging challenge to humankind that is posed by technology that can forever change the human genetic code.



A Good Place To Start



The World Health Organization (WHO) and scientists from around the world responded to the birth of the Chinese twins with calls for restraint as experts scramble to establish red lines with new technologies that open the door to changing human DNA in the laboratory.



Francoise Baylis, research professor at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and author of the book Altered Inheritance: CRISPR And The Ethics Of Human Genome Editing:



Two questions are front and center in discussions and debates on the ethics and governance of heritable human genome editing. The first question focuses on the “whether” of heritable human genome editing. The second question focuses on the “how” of heritable human genome editing. These questions need to be addressed in order because the “how” question need only be addressed if the “whether” question is answered in the affirmative.



“Whether” to proceed with heritable genome editing is not a simple question given the multicultural context in which the question is being asked. Different individuals, organizations, and countries have different goals and objectives.



I have the impression that some are pleased that Dr. He has “crossed the Rubicon” insofar as he has made it easier for others to follow in his footsteps while arguing that they can do well what Dr. He did poorly.



For some, this is the beginning of normalizing the idea that it is not only possible but laudable to pursue heritable human genome editing, and that the main problem with Dr. He’s efforts is that he was premature in moving forward because evidence of safety and efficacy was lacking.



I am always keen to point out that something could be safe and effective and still wrong. Ethics cannot be reduced to the science of safety and efficacy. This is a necessary but by no means a sufficient condition for ethical research involving humans.



Jackie Leach Scully, professor of bioethics and director of the Disability Innovation Institute, University of New South Wales:

There’s no single greatest challenge. Currently, we don’t know how well genome editing works overall. Its safety has not been established, and no country has yet undertaken the kind of broad public discussion that’s needed even to approach a consensus. At the moment, a lot of the taken-for-granted rules of ethics in human research are being questioned. And this, of course, makes it harder to get universal agreement on risks and protections.



In practice, the ethical line is between the manipulation of either egg or embryo, and the use of the manipulated egg or embryo in pregnancy. The first would be just experimental gene editing, and that does raise the question of the legitimacy of using human embryos in research, and whether it’s more permissible to work on eggs (which some people consider are not "proto-humans" if they aren’t yet fertilized) than on embryos (which in principle have the potential to develop into humans). But in my opinion, this is not nearly as serious a question as whether or not it’s ethically legitimate to manipulate a human genome with the intention of allowing that to develop into a person. As far as I can see, that [latter] has always been Dr. Rebrikov’s aim.

Ewa Bartnik, professor of genetics at the University of Warsaw and a member of the WHO expert advisory committee on developing global standards for governance and oversight of human genome editing:

I think if in the future anything is to come of this type of work, an egg is not enough. It has different properties from an embryo. A lot of things happen after fertilization. And an egg is something to start with, and if you are thinking in any way in the future -- hopefully a distant one -- to do something to modify humans, then you have to work on embryos.



Of course, how you define a human being depends on how you view the world. If you're a Catholic: Once fertilized, it's a human being. If you're anything else, it depends. But if you conduct experiments and then you try to have someone born who is the result of these experiments, it's incredibly unethical, whatever your viewpoint is.



The Rush To Break New Ground



Rebrikov has a growing list of colorful responses challenging a go-slow approach. "Where did you see the researcher willing to slow down?" he has said. He invoked Lenin to say, "Yesterday was too early, tomorrow will be too late."



Scully: There are huge systemic pressures on researchers to be the “first” to make particular breakthroughs, and a lot of competitive egos at play as well. The egos may be kept under control in countries with long-established regulatory frameworks, but not in countries whose approach is ... more relaxed. When I teach research ethics to young graduate students and postgraduates, I’m always surprised how few of them understand the background to the kind of research ethics and governance frameworks that we have -- that they are there for protection (of participants, patients, researchers, society in general) and not just to get in the way of scientists wanting to pursue their work.

I think it’s therefore even possible for a researcher to “go rogue” without even realizing what they are doing. But clearly this isn't the case with Rebrikov, however, who appears to be pretty dismissive of ethical or regulatory control overall.