Iran Witnesses Biggest Protests So Far As Demonstrators Change Tactics

Iran saw its largest protests to date on January 8, the 12th night of the ongoing wave of unrest, with crowds flooding streets in major cities, small towns, and neighborhoods across Tehran.

The day started with bazaar strikes and demonstrations in Kurdish regions in western Iran and other cities. After sunset, fueled by a call from opposition leader and former crown prince Reza Pahlavi, protests erupted into the most massive public defiance since the 2022 uprising.

Raw footage shows brutal crackdowns, but protesters adopted bolder tactics: direct clashes with security forces and torching police and Basij paramilitary outposts.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights reports at least 45 protesters killed as of January 8, with over 2,000 arrests. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, in a joint January 8 statement, accused Iranian forces of "unlawful use of force and firearms and mass arbitrary arrests."

Pro-Islamic republic rallies may follow Friday Prayers on January 9 with heavy state media coverage, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was expected to make a TV address.

Antiestablishment protests are expected again at dusk.

This round of protests, which began on December 28 in Tehran's Grand Bazaar, quickly snowballed, spreading to dozens of towns. By the evening of January 8, videos poured in from nearly every corner of the country showing huge crowds chanting and marching.​

Authorities first throttled nationwide Internet speeds before enforcing a near-total blackout at 10:15 p.m. local time on January 8, severing phone lines too.

The unrest was initially driven by economic grievances before becoming full-fledged antiestablishment protests. Videos shared on social media overnight showed that protests were held even in Tehran's affluent Saadatabat neighborhood.

News from inside is trickling out slowly amid the communications blackout, but US and European leaders have ramped up their focus on the chaos.

Addressing the Internet blackout, the Persian account of the US State Department wrote on X, "The Islamic republic regime shut off the internet completely to silence the Iranian people's voices, but you can't just flip a switch to kill their will."