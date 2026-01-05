Live Blog: Protests In Iran

Regime-affiliated media is coming out with information about security forces storming a hospital in the western city of Ilam and dispersing protesters with shotgun pellets and tear gas.

Previous reports from inside Iran said that security forces attacked protesters. The Norway-based NGO Hengaw accused the Iranian authorities of trying to remove the bodies of dead protesters from the hospital.

The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), published an article claiming that protesters were using the hospital as a "barracks."

Fars claims that after security forces clashed with protesters in the city of Malekshahi on January 3, in the surrounding Ilam Province, injured protesters were transferred to Ilam's Imam Khomeini Hospital where "conditions in the hospital became inflamed."

The news agency claimed that "the clashes spread from the hospital grounds to the surrounding streets and continued until last night."

"Last night, during an operation by security forces, a number of protesters were arrested in the hospital and its surroundings," Fars claimed, adding that the conditions in the hospital are currently "almost normal."

Given Fars's affiliation with the IRGC, we are seeking independent verification from protesters inside Ilam.