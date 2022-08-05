The Week's Best: 10 Stories Or Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Investigation: Belgrade Doles Out Deals To Firms Despite U.S. Sanctions For Alleged Crime Ties Serb nationals continue to win construction contracts in Serbia and Serb-controlled areas of Kosovo despite being blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department in December for organized crime ties, an investigation by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service has found. By Nevena Bogdanovic

Al-Qaeda Chief Killed In Posh Kabul Neighborhood Largely Built On U.S. Taxpayer Money For years, many experts believed that Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri, one of the world's most-wanted terrorists, lived in the mountainous border areas between Afghanistan and Pakistan. In an ironic twist, Zawahri was killed on July 31 in a U.S. air strike in Shirpur, a wealthy neighborhood in central Kabul that was largely built on U.S. taxpayer money. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Abubakar Siddique

Slowly Taking Back Territory, Ukrainian Forces Counterattack In The Donbas There are sections of the front in the eastern Donbas region where the Ukrainian military is slowly managing to push back Russian troops. Current Time's Borys Sachalko has the story of one unit that captured some Russian trenches.​

China's Belt And Road Grapples With Mounting Debt Crisis, Impacting Pakistan, Central Asia, And Beyond As Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan deal with paying back their large Chinese loans amid growing economic pressure, the Belt and Road is having to adapt to a cascade of countries in economic distress and facing potential default. How Beijing responds could have far-reaching consequences. By Reid Standish

Migrants Called 'Bandits And Scum' Face Police Crackdowns And Raised Fences On Serbian-Hungarian Border Migrants and asylum seekers attempting to cross from northern Serbia into Hungary and the European Union are facing ever tougher challenges. Hungary is increasing the height of its border fence and Serbian police are ramping up operations while a Serbian far-right group patrols the border for illegal migrants. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Reuters

'Worse Than Azovstal': Relatives Of Ukrainian POWs At Olenivka Shine The Spotlight On ‘Horrific’ Conditions There The relatives of Ukrainian POWs being held at the Olenivka prison complex in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine -- which was struck by a mysterious explosion on July 29 that killed dozens -- are campaigning to make sure the world does not forget their loved ones. By Saikhan Tsintsayev

Shoot And Scoot: Ukrainian Grad Rocket Teams Aim To Hit Hard And Move Fast Current Time correspondent Borys Sachalko spent time with the Ukrainian crew of a Grad rocket system on the front line in eastern Ukraine.

Boom To Bust: Putin Sacrifices Gazprom’s Lucrative European Market, 'Geopolitical Heft' In War With Ukraine Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom will post record revenue and profits in 2022 thanks to surging prices triggered by what Brussels has called Russian gas “blackmail.” But Moscow’s war on Ukraine is destroying Gazprom’s future in Europe, its bread-and-butter market for the past half century. By Todd Prince

Ukrainian Tank Crews Recount Battles From The Front Lines Soldiers with Ukraine's 3rd Tank Brigade are fighting to hold on to territory around Slovyansk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, where Russian invaders have made little to no progress in recent weeks. RFE/RL spoke with tank crews who recounted their experiences in battle. By Serhiy Horbatenko