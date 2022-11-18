The Week's Best: 11 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

'I Got My Home Back': Elation And Relief In Kherson As Ukraine Recovers A Key City After the Russian retreat from Kherson, power outages and other problems did not dim the euphoria as Ukrainians celebrated the liberation a key city. Invading forces across the river and bangs of artillery in the background served as reminders that the war is far from over and the danger persists. By Aleksander Palikot

Taking The Night Train Across War-Torn Ukraine With the absence of air travel, Ukraine's railway network has been crucial during the war. At first, the night trains ferried refugees to safety; now they take a stream of people in and out of the country. Brought together from across Ukraine, everyone on the night train has a story to tell. By Tamuna Chkareuli

Moscow Residents On War Consequences For Ukrainian Civilians Many Moscow residents who spoke to RFE/RL did not shy away from calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine a "war" -- a term banned in Russia by law. "Sincerity is a problem in Russia these days," said one person. By RFE/RL's Russian Service

As Winter Hits Ukraine, What’s Next For The War After Kherson? Amid the mounting casualties on both sides and Russia’s latest retreat, the coming winter months will have an outsized impact on the future of the war. By Timofei Rozhanskiy, Iryna Romaliyska, Reid Standish, and Anton Benediktov

Ukrainian Tanks Take On Inexperienced Russian Conscripts In The Kharkiv Region Ukrainian tank crews on the front line are fighting against recently mobilized Russian troops. They say Russia's reinforcements are thrown into battle often without proper experience or equipment, and that dead Russian troops are immediately replaced by new draftees. By Andriy Kuzakov

The Drones Of The Ukraine War Pilotless aircraft have become arguably the most significant technological development of modern conflict. Here are some of the drones known to be in use above the battlefields of Ukraine. By Amos Chapple

Afghans Honor Victims Of Education Center Attack With Books Just weeks after a suicide bomber killed 58 people, many of them women and children, at a Kabul education center, their lives are being honored through book drives to stock the shelves of new libraries. The efforts are intended to serve as a lesson to future generations that education in Afghanistan was a bloody but worthwhile fight. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi

'I'm Not Going Anywhere': The High Price Of Resistance In Ukraine’s Kherson Region Determined to stay put, Volodymyr survived the long Russian occupation of Velyka Oleksandrivka, a Kherson region town that was left in ruins when the invaders pulled out. But like other Ukrainians whose lives have been torn apart, he has lost a great deal and there’s no way back to his past life. By Aleksander Palikot

'Everyone Is Anxious': Pakistan’s Mass Arrests Of Afghan Refugees Fuels Fear Of New Crackdown Pakistan has arrested around 1,500 Afghan refugees, including women and children, in recent weeks for allegedly living in the South Asian nation illegally. Afghans fear the mass arrests are part of a new crackdown on the millions of Afghan refugees and migrants residing in Pakistan. By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi and Abubakar Siddique

A Rash Of Suicides After Cyberbullying In Bosnia Three recent suicides in Bosnia-Herzegovina linked to cyberbullying are raising concerns and questions about whether the Balkan nation is taking the issue seriously. By Goran Katic