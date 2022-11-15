Moscow Residents On War Consequences For Ukrainian Civilians

Many Moscow residents who spoke to RFE/RL did not shy away from calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine a "war" -- a term banned in Russia by law. "Sincerity is a problem in Russia these days," said one person. While some reiterated Russian state propaganda narratives that the invasion was needed to bring "liberation" and "a peaceful life" to Ukraine, others said it hadn’t brought anything good for either country and had wreaked havoc on people in Ukraine.