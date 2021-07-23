The Week's Best: 8 Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

The Man Walking Alone Across Russia Andrei Sharashkin has faced wolves, bears, thieves, and countless friendly locals while walking (and sometimes hitchhiking) alone across almost 30,000 kilometers of Russian territory. By North.Realities

Journalists Say Sakhalin Newspaper Shut Down Over Reporting On Russian Coal Producer The editor of the municipal newspaper in the Sakhalin Island town of Uglegorsk has been fired, publication suspended, and the paper's website taken offline. Journalists say the shutdown was retribution for the paper's critical reporting on the coal producer that dominates the remote region. By Lyubov Barabashova and Robert Coalson

'Unloved Children Of The Kuzbass': Life And Death In A Siberian Village A Russian photographer has spent seven years documenting the daily lives of people in remote Siberian villages. The results are stunning -- and sometimes heartbreaking. By Siberian.Realities

Mosquito 'Tornadoes' Storm Russia's Far East Blood-curdling images show pillars of swarming mosquitos above Russia's Kamchatka region as they hunt for a mate. By Amos Chapple

No Jab, No Job: Moscow Employers Struggle To Meet Vaccination Requirements Amid a wave of COVID-19 infections in Russia, Moscow and other local governments have made vaccinations mandatory for workers in sectors such as retail, health care, and transportation. In Moscow, some managers say their employees have quit rather than get vaccinated, and some workplaces are struggling to fill open spots. By Current Time

Iran's Angry Water Protests Turn Deadly Amid Severe Drought Iran is facing widespread protests in the oil-rich Khuzestan Province over water shortages caused by a severe drought. By Golnaz Esfandiari

A Cosmonaut Is Demoted And Russia’s Star-Crossed Space Agency Lurches. Again. Russia’s venerable but creaky space program has seen plenty of ups and downs. The latest scandal involves the demotion of a cosmonaut who spoke out against a plan to shoot a Russian feature film on the International Space Station. By Mike Eckel