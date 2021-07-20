No Jab, No Job: Moscow Employers Struggle To Meet Vaccination Requirements
Amid a wave of COVID-19 infections in Russia, Moscow and other local governments have made vaccinations mandatory for workers in sectors such as retail, health care, and transportation. The burden of the requirement falls on employers, who must prove that at least 60 percent of their staff have been vaccinated. In Moscow, some managers say their employees have quit rather than get vaccinated, and some workplaces are struggling to fill open spots.