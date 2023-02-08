Biden: U.S. To Stand With Ukraine 'As Long As It Takes'

The Russian invasion of Ukraine evokes "images of the death and destruction Europe suffered in World War II," U.S. President Joe Biden has said. Biden delivered the second State of the Union speech of his term on February 7. Turning to Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, who was present at the joint session of both houses of Congress in Washington, Biden pledged: "We are going to stand with you as long as it takes." Biden called the invasion "a test" in which the United States proved its leadership in the defense of "the right of people to live free of tyranny."