Biden To Discuss Ukraine With French, German, British Leaders
U.S. President Joe Biden is due to hold a video conference on March 7 with the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain to discuss "the latest developments regarding Russia and Ukraine," the White House said.
The call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take place at 10:30 a.m. EST as Washington pushes its allies on a possible Russian oil ban amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to Europe, said the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil.
On March 7, oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 amid market supply fears.
In the first few minutes of trade, Brent crude reached $139.13 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate hit $130.50, both benchmarks striking their highest since July 2008.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Unknown Attackers Burn Activist's Car In Russia's Kalmykia
ELISTA, Russia -- Unknown attackers have burned a car belonging to rights activist and vlogger Maksim Tsedenov in Russia's Republic of Kalmykia in an arson attack that he says is linked to his activities.
Tsedenov told RFE/RL that the arson attack took place in Kalmykia's capital, Elista, over the weekend.
"Police are looking into the possibility that I burned my car myself seeking to get insurance money. But I am confident that the attack is linked to my civic position and video blogs, criticizing the authorities," Tsedenov said.
Tsedenov also said that traffic police suspended his driver's license for three years recently for two alleged violations of traffic regulations, which he rejects.
He added that he kept his car next to the home of his friend, which is where it was attacked by unknown arsonists on March 5.
"After the September elections, the hunt began for me, and I decided to produce fewer materials in order to save resources until the next elections. I took a car loan because I was expecting the birth of two children. I wanted to drive my pregnant wife around and also to work as a taxi driver," Tsedenov added.
Last August, in the Rostov region that neighbors Kalmykia, unknown arsonists destroyed the house of an opposition activist and blogger, Sergei Shalygin, who was a candidate in an election for the Aksai city council at the time.
Kyrgyz NEXT TV Reporters Questioned Over Report On War In Ukraine
BISHKEK -- Two journalists from NEXT television in Kyrgyzstan have been questioned by the State Committee for National Security over a recent report from the media outlet on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that officials alleged may have incited interethnic hatred.
Station owner Ravshan Jeenbekov said on March 7 that two other reporters for the channel will be questioned later in the day over a report it aired in which an interviewee alleged the existence of an agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to Ukraine to assist Russian armed forces.
Last week, a court in Bishkek sent NEXT's chief editor, Taalai Duishembiev, to pretrial detention for two months over the report, which quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched on February 24.
Jeenbekov has rejected the charge, insisting that the report quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue, as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
Also on March 7, Bishkek police spokesman Baikazy Aitikul told RFE/RL that police have begun fining owners of cars that have a "Z" symbol on their vehicles to express their support for Russian troops in Ukraine.
Many Russian armored vehicles, tanks, and other equipment are marked with that letter, though it is not clear why. Some say it could be for "Za pobedy" or "For Victory" in Russian. Other say it may be for "Zapad" or "West" in Russian.
Aitikul added that the sign is illegal as it was never approved by traffic laws and the fine for having such a sign is 5,500 soms ($56).
On March 5, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, who met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow that day, called Russia a strategic partner with "especially privileged ties based on mutual trust and understanding on bilateral level and in frames of integrational unions and international organizations."
In neighboring Uzbekistan, authorities started summoning journalists for questioning over their reports about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Several journalists told RFE/RL that they were instructed to be "unbiased and neutral" while covering the war due to the situation in Ukraine being "sensitive."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service
'Truth Is On Our Side': Ukrainian Artillery Unit Targets Russian Forces
Iranian Spokesperson Sees 'Significant' Progress In Talks With U.S. On Prisoner Swap
Tehran says there has been significant progress in talks with the United States on an agreement to swap prisoners.
Iran is holding a number of dual nationals, including several Iranian-Americans, amid accusations by rights activists and others that Tehran is using the detainees to extract concessions from other countries.
"These negotiations have progressed significantly and we are waiting for them to be summed up," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on March 7.
Iran and the United States have exchanged prisoners in the past, including in June 2020, when Washington freed Iranian scientist Majid Taheri, detained for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, as Tehran set free U.S. Navy veteran Michael White, who had been sentenced to 13 years in prison for allegedly insulting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posting private information online.
According to a review by the Voice of America's Persian Service of U.S. Justice Department databases, 16 Iranians are currently in U.S. detention or are on supervised pretrial release for proven or alleged federal crimes.
With reporting by Reuters
Hearing At UN's Top Court Over Russia's Ukraine Genocide Claim Ends As Moscow Boycotts
The International Court of Justice says it will rule "as soon as possible" after ending a hearing into a legal move by Kyiv to stop an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops despite Moscow's rejection of the proceedings.
The United Nations' top court opened the case on March 7 and heard arguments from Ukraine. It had scheduled a second session for March 8 to give Russia a chance to present its case, but Moscow boycotted the proceedings, leaving a conspicuously empty row of seats reserved for its lawyers in the Hague-based chamber.
Ukraine is seeking a court order for Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations” Moscow launched on February 24 “that have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide" in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting government forces since 2014.
Kyiv calls the claims a fabricated pretext Russian President Vladimir Putin is using for the invasion.
"The fact that Russia's seats are empty speaks loudly. They are not here in this court of law; they are on a battlefield waging an aggressive war against my country," Ukrainian envoy Anton Korynevych said.
Russia, "lay down your arms and put forward your evidence," he said.
The court president, American judge Joan E. Donoghue, said Russia had informed the tribunal that it did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings, which the court called a "regrettable" decision.
Legal analysts say that even if the court grants the request Ukraine is seeking, Russia is unlikely to act on it and stop its attack, which has sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring countries.
Iran Reportedly Warns That Russian Demands At Nuclear Talks Are 'Not Constructive'
An Iranian official was quoted as saying on March 7 that Russia's demands at talks in Vienna on reviving a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers are "not constructive."
Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency quoted the unidentified official as saying that Russia's "interference" was aimed at securing its own interests.
Moscow has demanded a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict would not hurt its trade with Iran, a demand that experts say could be a stumbling block in the talks.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on March 4 that Moscow would insist on "written guarantees at the minimum level of [the U.S.] secretary of state" before backing a new nuclear deal with Iran.
The announcement came shortly after Tehran said it had agreed to a road map with the UN nuclear agency to resolve issues holding up negotiations with world powers in Vienna aimed at restoring the stalled 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Russia is one of the signatories of the 2015 deal, which provided Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
In 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is officially known, and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran, which in turn subsequently violated some measures agreed under the deal.
Talks to restore the deal have been ongoing in Vienna since April, and the negotiations mediated by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China are reportedly close to reaching an agreement.
By postponing the revival of the agreement between Iran and the Western powers, and delaying Iran's return to the oil market, Russia is seeking to raise crude prices and increase its own energy revenue, Tasnim said, without citing a source for that assessment.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyiv Accuses Moscow Of 'Immoral' Offer To Allow Evacuations Through Russia, Belarus
Russia and Ukraine are due to hold a third round of negotiations to allow passage to refugees from the conflict zone in Moscow's unprovoked attack after Kyiv rejected a previous offer to let people pass through humanitarian corridors that lead only to Russia or its ally Belarus.
The talks will take place at 4 p.m. Kyiv time on March 7 in Belarus, Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted, as pitched battles were being fought in several areas of the country.
"Third round. Start at 1600 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged," Mikhailo Podolyak wrote. There was no confirmation yet from Russia.
Two previous such efforts have fallen apart as the Russian military continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets, including one that Ukrainian officials called an immoral stunt and French President Emmanuel Macron characterized as an act of "hypocrisy" by Moscow.
The issue won’t be solved via “corridors which are being threatened right away [by Russia],” Macron said in an interview on French news broadcaster LCI.
Saying that “we are going to protect people by bringing them to Russia” is “hypocritical,” he added. “This is cynicism" that is “unbearable,” he said.
A spokesman for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian citizens should be allowed to leave their homes through Ukrainian territory, calling the Russian offer "completely immoral" while accusing Moscow of trying to "use people's suffering to create a television picture."
"These are citizens of Ukraine. They should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine," the spokesman said, accusing Russia of deliberately hampering previous evacuation attempts.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Russia is trying to manipulate Macron and other Western leaders by demanding that any humanitarian corridors in Ukraine exit through Russia or Belarus.
She added that Ukraine is calling on Russia to agree to a cease-fire from March 7 to allow Ukrainians to evacuate towards the western Ukrainian city of Lviv instead.
In Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, would meet on March 10 in the resort city of Antalya and that he would also attend the meeting.
WATCH: A Ukrainian artillery unit fired at Russian forces north and northwest of the capital, Kyiv, on March 6. Speaking with RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir, one Ukrainian soldier voiced his determination to repel Russia's invasion, saying: "We are defending our children."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed Lavrov's attendance, adding that the agreement for the three-way meeting was reached during a telephone conversation between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "on the initiative of the Turkish leader."
The meeting, which has not yet been confirmed by Kuleba, would mark the first contact between the top Russian and Ukrainian diplomats since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on March 7 that part of the Black Sea port of Olvia, which is under concession to Qatari sea port operator QTerminals, had been hit by a military "strike."
Nobody was wounded, the ministry said without providing further details.
Russian forces continued their offensive on March 7, opening fire on the city of Mykolayiv, 480 kilometers south of Kyiv. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks.
Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water, and heating for three days. Residents tried to flee Irpin, and Bucha, another Kyiv suburb, as they were pounded by air strikes.
Police said on March 7 that some 2,000 civilians have so far been evacuated from Irpin, just outside Kyiv, where those fleeing were caught in Russian shelling the previous day and forced to dive for cover, while some were killed.
“Russia continues to carry out rocket, bomb, and artillery strikes on the cities and settlements of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian General Staff said. “The invaders continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to carry out air strikes on Ukraine.”
The United Nations said that more than 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the conflict, most of them to neighboring Poland.
Polish border police said on March 7 that more than 1 million refugees have crossed into Poland since the beginning of the Russia invasion, with more than 142,000 on March 6 alone -- the highest number for a single day since the start of the war.
Germany said it has received some 50,000 Ukrainian refugees since the start of the conflict. Tens of thousands of refugees continue to pour into neighboring countries such as Moldova and Romania.
WATCH: Shells rained down on Ukrainian civilians as they fled from Russian troops advancing on the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv. Cameraman Andriy Dubchak captured the moment a shell landed on March 6, killing at least three people, including two children. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas, calling its campaign a "special military operation."
Zelenskiy on March 7 renewed his appeal to Western leaders to give Kyiv military aircraft. He has also pressed his demand for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Zelenskiy said in a video address that “the world is strong enough to close our skies."
NATO has ruled out such a closure over fears that a direct confrontation with Russia could spark a world war.
Kyiv has also appealed to the West to toughen sanctions.
On March 7, oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 amid market supply fears as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports.
In the first few minutes of trade, Brent crude reached $139.13 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate hit $130.50, both benchmarks striking their highest since July 2008.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to Eastern Europe, said the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil.
Russia's ruble, meanwhile, tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on March 7, with local markets closed for trading until at least March 9.
The ruble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on March 4.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, the BBC, and dpa
U.S., European Partners Mull Ban On Russian Oil Imports
The United States and its European partners are considering banning Russian oil imports, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 6.
Washington is “in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil.”
Blinken, speaking in an interview on U.S. broadcaster NBC, did not provide any details on what the new measures would be but did not rule out any action.
Blinken's comments came as gasoline prices in the United States have surged to their highest levels since 2008.
The national average for a gallon of gas was just over $4 on March 6, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Consumers are paying 40 cents more than a week ago, and 57 cents more than a month ago, AAA said.
On average, the United States imported more than 20 million barrels of crude and refined products a month from Russia last year. That is about 8 percent of U.S. liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United States slapped sanctions on exports of technologies to Russia's refineries and the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which has effectively been suspended by Germany.
So far, however, it has stopped short of targeting Russia's oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs up the impacts on global oil markets and U.S. energy prices.
Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom still "carries out the supply of Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the regular scale and according to the requirements of European consumers," according to Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov, quoted by Interfax.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Netflix, TikTok, American Express Suspend Services In Russia Over Attack On Ukraine
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia over Russia's crackdown on reporting about Russia's war in Ukraine.
The suspensions followed a decision earlier on March 6 by the U.S. charge card company American Express to drop its operations in the country due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
TikTok blocked new video posts and live-streaming, while Netflix said it was suspending its service but didn't provide additional details. The U.S.-based Netflix had already halted its acquisitions and its production of original programs in Russia.
TikTok said its action was aimed at keeping its employees and users safe and to comply with the country's new "fake news" regulations.
“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the company said on March 6 in an update to a statement issued two days earlier.
Netflix did not cite a specific reason for suspending its services. It said the decision reflected “circumstances on the ground." The company had said previously that it would not air Russian state TV channels.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to uphold the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Russian president on March 5 signed a law calling for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the activities of the Russian armed forces and "discrediting the use of Russian troops."
TikTok, which is part of the Chinese tech company ByteDance, said its messaging service, a feature of the app, will not be affected. It also said it would continue to "evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority."
TikTok spokeswoman Hilary McQuaide was quoted by AP as saying the TikTok app in Russia now appears in view-only mode and won't let people post or see new videos or livestreams. They can still see older videos but not if they came from outside the country, she said.
American Express's decision follows the decisions of Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal to suspend their Russian operations.
"In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia," the company said in a statement on its website.
"We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus," American Express said.
American Express said its globally issued cards would no longer work in Russia at merchants or automatic bank tellers. In addition, cards issued by Russian banks in Russia would no longer work outside the country on American Express's network.
The invasion has drawn condemnation from around the world and sweeping sanctions imposed by Western countries taking aim at Russia's economy.
Pope Frances used his weekly address on March 6 to call for an end to the fighting.
"War is madness. Please stop," Pope Francis said, adding that "rivers of blood and tears" were flowing in Ukraine's war.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and AFP
Bolshoi Conductor Resigns As Russia's War In Ukraine Continues Taking Toll On Cultural Institutions
The music director and principal conductor at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater has announced his resignation over pressure to take a position on the Ukraine conflict.
Tugan Sokhiev on March 6 became the latest high-profile figure to quit his post over his loyalties.
Sokhiev said in a statement he was resigning "with immediate effect" from his post at the Moscow theater as well as his equivalent position at Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, France.
Sokhiev was appointed by the Bolshoi in 2014. He was brought in as part of moves to improve the theater's image after scandals including a 2013 acid attack on its then-artistic director Sergei Filin.
He was born in Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia, the same region of the North Caucasus that star conductor Valery Gergiev comes from, and he is considered Gergiev's protege.
Gergiev was fired on March 1 from his position as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic. The 68-year-old's dismissal came after he did not respond to demands by the orchestra that he distance himself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Sokhiev said he decided to resign after "being forced to face the impossible option of choosing between my beloved Russian and beloved French musicians."
He cited opposition from authorities in Toulouse to his planned staging of a Franco-Russian music festival there, saying they "want me to express myself for peace."
Sokhiev became music director of the Toulouse orchestra in 2008 and continued to work with the orchestra after joining the Bolshoi.
Sokhiev did not say whether he backs or opposes Russia's actions in Ukraine but said he has never supported and "will always be against any conflicts in any shape and form."
The Bolshoi's director-general, Vladimir Urin, told TASS he was saddened by Sokhiev's decision.
"I'm very sorry. His departure is a serious problem for the Bolshoi Theater. It's unclear how the situation will develop from now."
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and TASS
Russian Shelling Kills Ukrainian Civilians Fleeing Irpin
UN Nuclear Watchdog Alarmed By Developments At Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Seized By Russian Forces
Ukraine has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that management at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant is under orders from the commander of Russian forces controlling the site.
The IAEA said in a statement that its director-general, Rafael Grossi, is “extremely concerned” about the latest developments.
According to IAEA safety guidelines, the operating staff “must be able to fulfill their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure.”
Grossi said the situation that Ukraine has reported at Zaporizhzhya “contravenes” this guideline, which is one of what the IAEA calls the “seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security.”
The IAEA also said Ukraine’s nuclear regulator has told the Vienna-based nuclear watchdog that it is having problems communicating with staff operating Zaporizhzhya, contravening another of the pillars.
Russian forces at the plant have switched off some mobile networks and the Internet "so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through the normal channels of communication," the IAEA statement said. Mobile phone communication was still possible, but with poor quality, it added.
“I’m extremely concerned about these developments that were reported to me today," Grossi said.
The IAEA’s board of governors convened a meeting on March 2 to address the safety, security, and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine.
Grossi warned two days later that several of the so-called pillars had already been put at risk when the power station caught fire after being shelled and seized by Russian forces on the night of March 3-4.
"In order to be able to operate the plant safely and securely, management and staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions without undue external interference or pressure,” Grossi said in the statement on March 6.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Rally Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Blinken Pledges U.S. Support To Moldova Amid Refugee Influx From Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged Washington's support to Moldova, a small, Western-leaning former Soviet republic that is contending with an influx of refugees from neighboring Ukraine.
Moldova says that more than 230,000 refugees have crossed its border with Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. At least 120,000 of them remain in the country, officials said.
Moldova is appealing for international assistance in dealing with the refugees, while also seeking security reassurances against potential Russian aggression.
Speaking alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau on March 6, Blinken said that the United States supported Moldova's aspirations to join the European Union but that the process would be decided by the EU.
Moldova formally applied to join the European Union on March 3. The move was likely to anger Russia, which has an estimated 1,500 troops based in the breakaway region of Transdniester in Moldova’s east.
Sandu said that there had not yet been any indication that the Russian soldiers in Transdniester had changed posture but stressed that it was a concern given what is happening in Ukraine
“This is a subject of high vulnerability and we watch it carefully," Sandu said. “In this region now there is no possibility for us to feel safe.”
Blinken said the United States was providing $18 million over the next few years to "strengthen and diversify" Moldova's energy sector. Moldova depends heavily on Russian gas.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Thousands Detained At Anti-War Protests Across Russia
Thousands of people have been detained at protests in dozens of cities across Russia against President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, the Russian Interior Ministry and an independent protest monitor said on March 6.
The monitor OVD-Info said 4,888 people were detained during protests in 69 cities as of early on March 7. In Moscow, the number detained was at least 2,319, OVD-Info said. It added that police departments may have more detainees than appear on their published lists.
"The screws are being fully tightened -- essentially we are witnessing military censorship," Maria Kuznetsova, OVD-Info's spokeswoman, told Reuters by telephone from Tbilisi. "We are seeing rather big protests today, even in Siberian cities where we only rarely saw such numbers of arrests."
Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said 1,700 people were detained in Moscow and 750 were detained in St. Petersburg. The people arrested in Moscow were among around 2,500 people who took part in an “unauthorized rally,” Volk said, according to TASS.
The 750 arrested in St. Petersburg were among 1,500 who took part.
In other regions, 1,200 people took part in rallies and as many as 1,061 people were detained, she said.
Thousands of protesters chanted "No to war!" and "Shame on you!" in Moscow and St. Petersburg, according to videos posted on social media by opposition activists.
Demonstrations also took place outside Russia, including in India and Kazakhstan after jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny called for worldwide protests against the war.
In Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Almaty, some protesters warned that "Kazakhstan will be next if the war is not stopped now."
About 100 people attended a demonstration in Vladivostok and some 15 of them were arrested, a correspondent for the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported. Some of the protesters were holding placards and were chanting anti-war slogans.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the information.
Russian authorities warned on March 5 that they would prevent any attempt to hold unsanctioned demonstrations.
The demonstration in Almaty on March 6 drew hundreds of protesters, who waved Ukrainian flags and chanted slogans against Putin and the war in Ukraine.
Daulet Abylkasymov, a protest organizer, told the rally that their demonstration “is not against the Russian people but is against Putin.”
Others warned that “what’s happening in Ukraine today may happen in Kazakhstan next.”
Some rally participants urged Kazakhstan to leave two Russian-led regional bodies -- the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
With reporting by Reuters and TASS
Negotiators Scheduled To Hold Third Round Of Talks As Russian Forces Increase Shelling In Ukraine
A third round of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow was scheduled to take place on March 7 after an attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol failed on March 6.
Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya announced the talks on Facebook. Ukrainian and Russian delegations have met twice in Belarus since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but cease-fires agreed during those talks to allow civilians to flee have failed to hold.
Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian officials accused each other of failing to establish the humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol, a Black Sea city that tens of thousands of people want to flee.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors on March 6 were halted because of continued Russian shelling.
The Interfax news agency cited an official of the Donetsk separatist administration who accused the Ukrainian forces of failing to observe the cease-fire.
Britain said that Moscow probably blamed Ukraine to deflect accusations against it for civilian casualties in Mariupol.
"Russia has accused Ukraine of breaking the cease-fire agreement," said a British Ministry of Defense intelligence update on Twitter. "This is probably an additional attempt to diminish responsibility for civilian casualties caused by continued Russian strikes on the city."
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas, calling its campaign a "special military operation."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, adding that Washington was documenting them.
Blinken, who is on a visit to Eastern Europe, also said the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil.
Kyiv on March 6 renewed its appeal to the West to toughen sanctions and again requested more weapons, including a plea for Russian-made planes.
Speaking in Moldova, Blinken said Washington was considering how it could resupply aircraft to Poland, if Warsaw decided to send its Russian-made warplanes to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on March 6 also pressed his demand for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Zelenskiy said in a video address that “the world is strong enough to close our skies."
NATO has ruled out such a closure over fears that a direct confrontation with Russia could spark a world war.
Zelenskiy also described some of the destruction from Russian bombardments. He said Russian rockets had “completely destroyed” the civilian airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on March 6.
Zelenskiy said that Russian rockets had “completely destroyed” the civilian airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on March 6.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that eight Russian cruise missiles had hit Vinnytsia.
“Putin continues his cowardly & barbaric missile strikes, air bombardment of civilians,” Kuleba said as he reiterated Ukraine’s demands for a no-fly zone and air and missile defense and combat aircraft.
Ukraine's military said on March 6 that it was fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv -- which controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odesa in the west.
Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks across the country, including dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of the capital of Kyiv.
Kuleba tweeted a photo of what he said was a 500-kilogram bomb that didn’t explode when it fell on Chernihiv, saying many others did, killing innocent men, women, and children.
Residents tried to flee the towns of Bucha and Irpin as they were pounded by air strikes.
Soldiers in Kyiv bolstered defenses by digging trenches, blocking roads, and liaising with civil-defense units.
British military intelligence compared Russia’s tactics in Ukraine to those Moscow used in Chechnya and Syria, where cities were bombarded and heavily damaged after Russian forces faced unexpected resistance from their defenders.
“This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on March 6. “Russia has used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air- and ground-based munitions.”
Putin held phone calls with Israeli Prime Minster Naftali Bennett and Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan in addition to a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.
In the call with Erdogan, Putin said the invasion could be halted only “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities,” according to a Kremlin statement on the phone call.
He said Ukraine had to fulfill “the well-known demands of Russia,” which include what he calls the “demilitarization” of Ukraine and a guarantee that it will not be able to join NATO.
Putin’s call with Bennett came a day after he met for three hours with Putin at the Kremlin.
Bennett’s office said the trip to Moscow was made “in coordination and with the blessing” of Washington. Bennett also spoke to Zelenskiy after his meeting with Putin.
The diplomatic moves came as the UN human rights office said at least 364 civilians have been confirmed killed since the invasion began on February 24, and Ukrainian refugees continued to pour into neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania, and Moldova.
The number of people who have left since fighting began has now reached 1.5 million, according to the UN refugee agency.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, the BBC, and dpa
RFE/RL Suspends Operations In Russia Following Kremlin Attacks
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has suspended its operations in Russia after local tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against RFE/RL’s Russian entity on March 4 and police intensified pressure on its journalists.
It also comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that could subject any journalist who deviates from the Kremlin’s stance on the Ukraine war to a 15-year prison sentence.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said that the decision “has been forced upon” the company “by the Putin regime’s assault on the truth.”
He said RFE/RL will continue to expand its reporting for Russian audiences and “will use every platform possible to reach them at a time when they need our journalism more than ever.” Both he and Andrei Shary, director of RFE/RL’s Russian Service, vowed that RFE/RL will continue reporting on the war.
The bankruptcy proceedings stem from Russian media regulations requiring RFE/RL and other media outlets deemed so-called “foreign agents” to mark themselves as such with a lengthy notice in large text for all written materials, an audio statement with all radio materials, and a text declaration with all video materials.
RFE/RL has refused to comply with this mandate or pay the millions of dollars in fines that have piled up and rejected the “foreign agent” label, saying it connotes that it is an enemy of the state.
"We are nobody’s agent, and we considered -- and continue to consider -- this labeling demand to be censorship, an attempt to interfere in editorial policy," Andrei Shary, director of RFE/RL’s Russian Service, said in a statement to readers on March 6.
Shary linked the timing of the bankruptcy proceedings to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the new law signed by Putin that took effect on March 5 and allows for prison sentences of up to 15 years for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian Army.
"The fact that [the legal entity behind RFE/RL's Moscow bureau] is being liquidated at precisely this moment -- not earlier, not later -- shows that this is a purely political decision, taken because of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," Shary said.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has ordered media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media from describing Russia’s unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting that they are called "special military operations."
"We call this war a 'war,' and not a 'special operation,'" Shary said. "And we call it this for one simple reason: Journalism requires an accurate and honest definition of things."
He added that RFE/RL’s Russian Service "has been working for nearly 70 years and has seen it all." He assured readers that it will continue to report on the war from outside Russia.
"You can believe that even under a new set of circumstances we will be here to tell you, rationally and truthfully, and how things really are in Russia and the world. We’ve always found a way “over the barriers.”
Fly said RFE/RL will continue to expand its reporting for Russian audiences and “will use every platform possible to reach them at a time when they need our journalism more than ever.”
RFE/RL journalists have endured “years of threats, intimidation, and harassment," he said in a statement on March 5. The Kremlin, desperate to prevent Russian citizens from knowing the truth about its illegal war in Ukraine, "is now branding honest journalists as traitors to the Russian state.”
Major international broadcasters, including BBC News, CNN, Bloomberg News, the Canadian national broadcaster CBC, and Germany's ARD and ZDF have also decided to suspend their operations..
Russian authorities have intensified pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, the Moscow-based the Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing, at least temporarily, after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion.
Number Of Ukrainian Refugees Nears 1.5 Million As Russian Invasion Enters 11th Day
The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine was expected to reach 1.5 million on March 6, as the Russian invasion entered its 11th day with “fierce” fighting taking place in many parts of the country.
Ukrainians who could escape have spilled into neighboring Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and elsewhere, while tens of thousands of people have been internally displaced. The United Nations refugee agency estimated that the number of the refugees could swell to 4 million by July.
While visiting Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was seeking $2.75 billion for the unfolding humanitarian crisis.
It comes as the Ukrainian military said on March 6 that it was engaged in "fierce battles" with Russian forces for the control of borders at the southern city of Mykolayiv and Chernihiv in the north.
"The main efforts are focused on defending the city of Mariupol," the military said in Facebook post. An operation by Ukrainian forces was also under way in the Donetsk region, it added.
Ukraine's military also claimed that it had shot down 88 Russian aircraft so far and captured some pilots.
Mariupol has for days been under siege and without electricity, food, and water. After Russia declared a cease-fire to open a humanitarian corridor, local officials said the population of 450,000 could begin to leave the city by bus and private cars.
But the evacuation has been delayed, with officials saying that “the Russian side is not adhering to the cease-fire and has continued shelling both Mariupol itself and its environs.”
In a televised address late on March 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on people in areas occupied by Russian troops to fight.
"We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities," Zelenskiy said, vowing to rebuild his nation.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Turkish Workers In Russia's Tatarstan Protest Low Salaries As Ruble Plunges
Turkish workers at the Gemont factory in Russia's Tatarstan region have protested that their U.S.-dollar pegged salaries are being paid using an exchange rate from before the ruble plunged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Officials in Tatarstan's Nizhnekamsk district, where the Turkish-owned factory is located, said on March 5 that the workers demanded their salaries be paid at the current rate, which is 111 rubles to $1, instead of the 79.5 rubles to $1 they were paid this week.
According to the officials, the workers stopped the protest after the factory administration agreed to pay the salary at a rate of 90 rubles to $1.
The ruble has plummeted to record lows and the country's borrowing costs have risen sharply after the West imposed punitive financial sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions have limited Russia's ability to transact in foreign currencies such as dollars and euros, frozen the assets of multiple Russian banks, and cut off Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system banks use to conduct financial transactions globally.
Gemont is a Turkish company that produces construction materials and pipes and has been operating in Russia since 2014 in partnership with Russian energy companies, including the state energy giant Gazprom.
With reporting by Business-gazeta.ru
Putin Warns Against No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine, Likens Western Sanctions To Declaration Of War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that punitive sanctions imposed by Western countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine are "akin to a declaration of war" and warned that any country that attempts to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered a party to the conflict.
"These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that," Putin said while speaking at an Aeroflot training center in Moscow on March 5.
Addressing Kyiv's calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a request that has been rejected by the Western defensive alliance as well as the U.S. and European leaders, Putin said that "any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation of the respective country in an armed conflict."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized NATO for confirming on March 4 at an emergency meeting that it would not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying that the decision would lead to more civilian deaths from Russia's bombing campaign in Ukraine.
"Today the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages," Zelenskiy said of the NATO announcement.
NATO has argued that sending alliance aircraft to patrol Ukraine's airspace would mean shooting down Russian warplanes, which the alliance has said would risk full-fledged war in Europe and lead to further human suffering.
Since Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have imposed a sweeping range of increasingly tighter economic sanctions on Russia in an effort to convince Moscow to stop the war.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Ukraine's Government Opens Website To Recruit Foreigners To 'International Legion'
KYIV -- Ukraine's government has started a website to recruit foreign volunteers to an "international legion" to fight invading Russian troops, following repeated calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for outsiders to join in his country's defense.
His office announced the website's launch on March 5 and said, "foreigners who want to help Ukraine can find a detailed, step-by-step instruction on the website on how to join the just fight with the aggressor."
It suggested that people contact the Ukrainian Embassy in their respective countries.
Such participation in foreign conflicts is banned in many countries.
The UN Mercenary Convention of 2001 also prohibits the recruitment, use, financing, and training of mercenaries.
The Ukrainian recruitment website says contracts with the government can be signed on arrival in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has said several times that Ukraine welcomes foreigners who want to join Ukrainian forces fighting Russian troops since their invasion began on February 24.
He signed a decree introducing visa-free entrance to Ukraine for foreign volunteers that came into effect on March 1.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on March 2 that more than 1,000 foreigners had expressed their willingness to join the Ukrainian Army.
The Defense Ministry said on March 5 that more than 66,000 men had returned from abroad to join the fight.
Ukrainian authorities have banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.
With reporting by Caucasus.Realities
Kyrgyz TV Head To Remain In Pretrial Detention Over Report On Ukraine War
BISHKEK -- The Kyrgyz authorities have ordered pretrial detention for the director of the NEXT television channel over the airing of a controversial report in which an interviewee alleged the existence of an agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to Ukraine.
A Bishkek court ruled on March 5 that Taalai Duishembiev must remain in detention until at least May 3.
Duishembiev's lawyer, Timur Sultanov, vowed to appeal the ruling.
On March 3, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said it had launched a probe against the TV channel for inciting ethnic hatred.
The report in question quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched on February 24.
The station's owner, Ravshan Jeenbekov, has rejected the charge, insisting that the report quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
On March 5, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, who met Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow the same day, called Russia a strategic partner with "especially privileged ties based on mutual trust and understanding on bilateral level and in frames of integrational unions and international organizations."
Russian Anti-War Activist Gets 30 Days In Jail Over Call For Protest
MOSCOW -- Russian opposition activist and former Moscow lawmaker Yulia Galyamina has been sentenced to 30 days in jail on a charge of violating the law on public events over her attempt to organize a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Galyamina's lawyer, Maria Eismont, said Moscow's Savelovsky district court sentenced her client on March 5, a day after she was detained.
Russian authorities have been trying to stamp out public expressions of opposition to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine and have erected unprecedented barriers to independent reporting.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, 8,255 people have been detained so far for anti-war actions in Russia.
