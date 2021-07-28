Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Belarus

Biden Backs 'Quest for Democracy, Human Rights' In Talks With Belarusian Opposition Leader

Updated
Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya (left) meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on July 28.

U.S. President Joe Biden met with the exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Washington on July 28, saying after their talks that the United States "stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights."

In a statement on Twitter after his meeting with Tsikhanouskaya, Biden said he was "honored" to host her at the White House.

Tsikhanouskaya said in a Twitter statement that Biden had made "a powerful sign of solidarity with millions of fearless Belarusians who are peacefully fighting for their freedom."

"Today, Belarus is on the frontline of the battle between democracy and autocracy," she said. "The world stands with us. Belarus will be a success story."

With reporting by Reuters and AP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG