Biden Backs 'Quest for Democracy, Human Rights' In Talks With Belarusian Opposition Leader

U.S. President Joe Biden met with the exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Washington on July 28, saying after their talks that the United States "stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights."



In a statement on Twitter after his meeting with Tsikhanouskaya, Biden said he was "honored" to host her at the White House.



Tsikhanouskaya said in a Twitter statement that Biden had made "a powerful sign of solidarity with millions of fearless Belarusians who are peacefully fighting for their freedom."



"Today, Belarus is on the frontline of the battle between democracy and autocracy," she said. "The world stands with us. Belarus will be a success story."

