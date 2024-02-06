News
Biden Urges Passage Of Ukraine Aid, Saying Opposing It Plays Into Putin's Hands
U.S. President Joe Biden on February 6 urged Congress to pass a bipartisan immigration bill that also includes aid for Ukraine as lawmakers face political pressure from Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump to scuttle it.
Speaking from the White House, Biden told lawmakers to pass the measure, which he said includes much of what Republicans have demanded on the immigration matter, and send it to his desk, emphasizing the urgent need to approve the $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine included in the measure and stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The clock is ticking. Every week, every month that passes without new aid for Ukraine means fewer artillery shells, fewer air-defense systems, fewer tools for Ukraine to defend itself against this Russian onslaught,” Biden said.
Biden called it a critical moment, saying Putin is “betting on” the United States walking away and warning that if it fails to approve aid for Ukraine, the country would be a historic mistake.
“Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing this bill is playing into his hands,” he said. "The world is watching."
He added that the cost for Americans and U.S. allies and partners will only rise if the aid is not approved.
Biden laid the blame for the bill’s stall in the U.S. Senate at Trump’s feet, saying the former president “thinks it's bad for him politically" and would rather not solve the border issue in order to use it against him in the 2024 presidential campaign.
A bipartisan group of senators announced over the weekend they had reached agreement on the chief parts of the deal to curb illegal crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico. Biden said the bill included “the toughest set of reforms to secure the border ever” and the exact provisions that Republicans asked for just months ago.
Republicans argue that Biden already has all the authority he needs to halt the flow of migrants through the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) said he would not support the measure immediately after Senate negotiators announced it on February 4. Asked on February 6 about the aid for Ukraine and Israel, Johnson told reporters, “We have to deal with these measures and these issues independently and separately.”
The president scheduled his speech after indications that the bill faced almost certain defeat as Republican senators who back Trump signaled their opposition, calling the measure insufficient.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) said earlier it was a “gloomy day here in the United States Senate” during a floor speech in which he scolded Republicans for backing away from the deal.
Biden accused Trump of spending the last 24 hours reaching out to Republicans in both the Senate and the House of Representatives to try to intimidate them to vote against the proposal.
“He'd rather weaponize this issue than actually solve it,” Biden said.
With reporting by Reuters
More News
- By Reuters
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador Amid Anger At Criticisms Of Lavrov, Middle East Policy
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on February 6 that it had informed Israeli Ambassador Simona Halperin of its "negative reaction" to her comments about Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian policy in the Middle East. Halperin was summoned to the Foreign Ministry a day after Russian authorities complained about her "unacceptable comments" in an interview with a Russian newspaper. Halperin said in the interview that Lavrov had played down the importance of the Holocaust and that Russia was too friendly with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the EU and the United States. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Opposition Refuses To Take Oath With Ruling Party As Serbian Parliament Convenes For Opening Session
BELGRADE -- Members of the opposition in the Serbian National Assembly on February 6 walked out of the assembly’s opening session after refusing to be sworn in together with the majority Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which they accuse of stealing the election.
Members of the Serbia Against Violence coalition blew whistles and waved banners reading "Election fraud" and "You stole the elections" before walking out and taking the oath in the lobby outside the assembly's main chamber, saying they did not want to be sworn in with politicians who gained their mandates by "stealing elections."
The coalition has disputed national and municipal elections held in Serbia on December 17 and demanded they be annulled, claiming in a series of street protests and hunger strikes that the ruling party committed electoral fraud. The SNS denied the claims, and the Election Commission on January 12 rejected all opposition objections when it announced the final results, which gave President Aleksandar Vucic's SNS 47 percent of the vote, while the Serbia Against Violence coalition garnered almost 24 percent.
The opening session of the new National Assembly on February 6 lasted only about 30 minutes, allowing only enough time to confirm mandates and administer the oath. The SNS members displayed a large banner denouncing the opposition.
The session took place two days before a discussion and vote in the European Parliament on the elections in Serbia, further angering the Serbia Against Violence coalition, which had demanded the opening session be held after the February 8 vote and discussion in the European Parliament.
Domestic and international monitoring organizations, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), indicated that there were electoral irregularities in the elections on December 17. The SNS and the state leadership denied those allegations.
The OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights announced on December 18 that the elections in Serbia were marked by irregularities, including the misuse of public funds, media dominance by Vucic, and negative campaigning. Vucic and his allies deny these allegations.
With reporting by Svetlana Bozic and Reuters
Ukraine's Parliament Extends Martial Law, Military Mobilization By 90 Days
Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on February 6 passed laws to extend martial law and military mobilization for another 90 days as Russia's full-scale invasion nears the two-year mark. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 5 submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the drafts providing for the extension of the two measures from February 14, in line with the provisions of Ukraine's constitution. This extension is the 10th time since February 24, 2022, when the Kremlin launched its invasion, that the parliament voted on the two measures. The extension will be in effect until at least May 13. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Labels Japanese Association Seeking Return Of Islands 'Undesirable'
The Russian Justice Ministry on February 6 declared as "undesirable" Japan's Northern Territories Issue Association, which seeks the return to Japan of four islands incorporated to Russia by the then-Soviet Union after World War II. Along with the Japanese association, the ministry also declared undesirable the Ukraine-based Crimean Tatar Resource Center and IndustriALL Global Union registered in Switzerland. The additions bring to 137 the number of organizations that Russia has placed on its "undesirable organizations” registry. The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was a Kremlin-backed regulation on NGOs that receive funding from foreign sources. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iranian Journalists Detained After Security Forces Raid Media Outlet Offices
Iranian security forces raided a building housing the editorial office of the Fardaye Eghtesad media outlet, detaining an unknown number of its journalists for hours at their workplace in a sign that a crackdown by authorities on free speech continues.
Families of the journalists have gathered outside the media building near Tehran's Argentina Square, seeking answers as to why the raid on the economic news website was conducted.
The journalists have been unreachable by mobile phone since early afternoon on February 5, while some local media reported the group is still unable to leave the office.
The exact number of individuals being held in the building is not known, nor is which law enforcement entity conducted the raid.
Fardaye Eghtesad's social media accounts have been inactive since the action was launched.
The Modara website reported that families of the detained journalists approached the editorial office soon after the news broke, discovering that mobile phones and personal items of the journalists had been seized.
A family member of one of the journalists told the website that approximately 30 journalists work for the media outlet. Since February 5, three have been allowed to leave but they have not publicly spoken on what happened.
The Journalists' Club reported that security agents visited the Fardaye Eghtesad office, staying late into the night to inspect the premises and interrogate the site's journalists.
Fardaye Eghtesad, known for its liberal stance, is led by Ali Mirzakhani.
Several journalists have criticized the lack of a clear explanation from official authorities, even to the families of those detained, nearly one day after the raid began. They described the action as an attempt to instill fear among media professionals in Iran.
Maryam Shokrani, a journalist for the Shargh newspaper, reported that her vehicle was seized while trying to ascertain the status of her colleagues at Fardaye Eghtesad. Officers told her she was being punished for failing to adhere to the hijab law.
Some journalists have labeled the incident as a "hostage-taking" by security institutions against the media outlet and its staff.
For years, journalists in Iran have been under pressure, frequently arrested, jailed, and banned from working under various pretexts.
The harsh measures against journalists come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested since the 2022 death of Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Group Defector Reportedly Granted Temporary Residence In Norway
A Russian man who reportedly defected from a high-ranking position in the Wagner Group has been given permission to stay in Norway but was refused permanent asylum, a Norwegian newspaper reported. The lawyer for Andrei Medvedev, Brynjulf Risnes, told Dagbladet that his client was granted temporary residence “due to the security risk involved in sending him back to Russia,” but wasn't given permanent residence or citizenship. Medvedev sought asylum in January 2023 after having defected from Wagner and fled to Norway, crossing illegally over the country’s 198-kilometer border with Russia, saying he feared for his life if sent back.
Inmate With Central Asian Roots Who Was Tortured In Russian Prison Found Hanged
Tahirjon Bakiev, an inmate with Central Asian roots who was tortured in a Siberian penitentiary, has been found dead at the correctional colony No. 6 in the Irkutsk region.
Bakiev's sister, Nargiz Bakieva, told RFE/RL that the prison's administration called her on February 6, asking to take her brother's body, saying he hanged himself.
In his last letter from prison, Bakiev asked "all indifferent people" to help him to deal with the consequences of torture he faced while in custody, stressing he did not want "to die here" as if he killed "himself."
In February last year, a court in Irkutsk sentenced a former prison warden and two of his associates to five years in prison after convicting them of involvement in the beating, torture, and rape of Bakiev in January 2021.
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said in March 2021 that probes had also been launched against six inmates who allegedly tortured Bakiev, adding that it had yet to be confirmed that the incidents were motivated by ethnic reasons.
Physicians who treated Bakiev, who was serving a seven-year sentence for gun theft, said he sustained severe injuries after he was raped with a mop handle and beaten by the inmates.
Bakiev said the men who tortured him desecrated a Koran while he was lying on a cell floor bleeding. He was then kept under a cell bed for two days. The penitentiary's administration then prevented him from sharing his ordeal with his wife, Anastasia Bakieva, and other relatives by not allowing him to call home for more than a month.
After Gulagu.net human rights group intervened, Bakiev was rushed to a civilian hospital where he had surgery. An investigation was subsequently launched into his torture.
Gulagu.net’s founder, Vladimir Osechkin, told RFE/RL at the time that some of the inmates had confessed to beating and torturing other inmates and testified that they were doing so on the commands of guards.
Bakiev initially served his term at correctional colony No. 15 in the city of Angarsk in the Irkutsk region. In 2020, inmates of that penitentiary staged a large riot, after which many were transferred to other prisons in the region.
Human rights groups cited some of the inmates as saying that they faced beatings and torture after they were transferred to other prisons, where guards used other inmates who agreed “to cooperate” with the administration to force them to confess in organization of the riot.
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Former Adviser To Ukraine's Presidential Office
A court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for the former adviser to Ukraine's presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovych, on February 6, on charges of calling for terrorism and distributing false information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In October, Russia added Arestovych to its wanted list. In May 2023, Arestovych's name appeared in Russia's registry of terrorists and extremists. Arestovych has regularly given analytical assessments online about Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Three Belarusians On Trial Over Online Chat Supporting Ukraine
Three men went on trial on February 6 in the Belarusian city of Homel over an online chat in which they supported Ukraine's efforts to stand against Russia's ongoing invasion. Zmitser Papkou, Ihar Charnavusau, and Uladzimer Kamenau are charged with creating an extremist group, taking part in an extremist group's activities, and insulting the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The men were arrested in March last year. The trial is being held behind closed doors. In a separate case on February 6, police in Homel detained at least seven people on a charge of distributing of extremist materials. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here and here.
Anti-War Presidential Hopeful Nadezhdin Says Russia Needs To Stick To Its Constitution
Anti-war presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin, whose official registration as a candidate for the March 15-17 presidential election in Russia is under question by authorities, says Russia should stick to its constitution and act like a real federation by giving more freedom to its regions and ethnic republics.
Though Nadezhdin -- if he is allowed on the ballot -- is not expected to seriously challenge incumbent Vladimir Putin, the 60-year-old Uzbekistan-born academic has caught the attention of the electorate with his criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine and of Kremlin policies that have restricted freedoms and regional rights.
In a telephone interview with RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, Nadezhdin said the country had strayed away from real federalism, "when people in regions elect their leaders, and the money earned by the regions themselves remains in the regions."
Russia's Electoral Commission (TsIK), which routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, has told Nadezhdin that some 15 percent of the signatures he turned in are invalid, a claim he rejects.
Russia's presidential election law allows for flaws in up to 5 percent of signatures among 60,000 that are checked to approve a candidate's registration. The commission is expected to make a final decision regarding Nadezhdin's official registration as a presidential candidate on February 7. He has said he will appeal all the way to the Supreme Court to get on the ballot.
The Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers nationwide means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a big, unexpected development.
But the surprising show of support for the little-known Nadezhdin, whose platform says the invasion of Ukraine was a "fatal mistake" and accuses Putin of dragging Russia into the past instead of building a sustainable future, is complicating the Kremlin's more aggressive ambition of boosting the perception of Putin's legitimacy.
In the RFE/RL interview, Nadezhdin took aim at Putin's centralization of power while moving away from allowing regions to govern themselves, saying that if elected president, he would return "real elections of regional governors."
"A governor must be a person well known in the region. I believe that financial support for the regions must be increased. And governors must feel accountable not to Moscow but to their electors," Nadezhdin said.
An example of Putin's moves came last year when he pressured the Republic of Tatarstan until it changed its constitution, canceled the status of the region's president, and restricted other elements of Tatarstan’s sovereignty,
Nadezhdin said Moscow shouldn't interfere in such issues, instead allowing regional lawmakers to rule.
Republics and regions within the Russian Federation must "live within Russia not because they are banned from something or frightened by somebody, but because they feel themselves comfortable and well," he said.
"My task is to work so that none of the republics wanted to separate [from Russia]," Nadezhdin added.
Talking about the Kremlin-backed authoritarian leader of the Chechen Republic in Russia's North Caucasus, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been accused of regularly violating Russia's constitution, Nadezhdin said leaders should be loyal to the country and not to one person like Putin.
"Kadyrov must be loyal to the Russian Constitution, secure its implementation in the republic’s territory. If he manages to do that, then let him work; if he fails, we would seek a replacement," Nadezhdin said.
Similarly, Nadezhdin said a Putin-initiated 2017 move to abolish mandatory studies at schools of national languages in Russia's ethnic republics was wrong and that it is "up to parents to decide if their children will learn those languages."
"Russia must stick to the Russian Constitution. In fact, everything written there is right," Nadezhdin said.
Romanian Defense Minister Rules Out Reintroducing Mandatory Military Service
Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has ruled out reintroducing a mandatory military service in Romania amid discussions about measures to better prepare the NATO member country in case Russia's war against Ukraine spreads.
Romania currently has an 80,000-strong professional army and a reservist corps after it canceled mandatory military service in 2007, three years after joining NATO in March 2004.
Romania's new army chief, General Gheorghita Vlad, last week told RFE/RL that the country should urgently adopt a legal framework that would allow civilian volunteers to pursue military training, a statement that gave room to speculation among Romanians that mandatory military service would be reintroduced.
"Reintroducing a mandatory military service is out of question, at least during my term as defense minister. I have ruled out this possibility," Tilvar told Euronews on February 5. "There is no current discussion about this."
However, Tilvar confirmed Vlad's statement that a law being discussed by the Defense Ministry would envisage a fixed-term military training program for volunteers between 18 and 35 years of age and would include a one-off payment for those who complete the program.
"Such a voluntary military service would fulfill the need for a reservist force, since every country is preoccupied with ensuring enough manpower for a reservist corps," Tilvar said.
He said that the Romanian military last year lost 7,000 professional soldiers through either retirement or resignations.
However, Romania's parliament is unlikely to discuss a bill to introduce a fixed-term voluntary service this year, when several rounds of local, parliamentary, and presidential elections are scheduled.
Tilvar echoed statements by President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, reassuring the public that Romania is in no immediate danger of being attacked and is a member of NATO.
"But that does not mean that a strong state such as Romania, a member of the most important alliance in its history, should not get in line with what other militaries are doing from this point of view,'' Tilvar said.
Iohannis last week said Romania "was never better protected than it is now, as a NATO member state," while Ciolacu said, "there is no risk for Romania to be involved in any war right now. Romania has never been safer."
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO beefed up its troop numbers in Europe and established four more multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.
UN Nuclear Chief Says Security Still Fragile At Ukraine's Russian-Occupied Power Plant
Security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said on February 6. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, who is in Kyiv, told The Associated Press that his upcoming visit to the plant as the war approaches its two-year milestone will aim to assess the impact of recent personnel reductions after Russia denied access to employees of Ukraine’s Energoatom.
Kremlin Critic Navalny Placed In Solitary Confinement For 26th Time
The press secretary of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny said on February 6 that the outspoken Kremlin critic had been placed in solitary confinement five days earlier for unspecified reasons.
According to Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's current solitary confinement term is 10 days. It is the 26th time he's been placed in solitary confinement since his incarceration more than three years ago. Including this term, Navalny will have spent 293 days in solitary confinement over the period of his current sentence.
It is also Navalny’s third placement in solitary confinement at the Polar Wolf prison in Russia's Arctic region, where he was transferred in December 2023.
Navalny, who nearly died after being poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020, which he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was detained on January 17, 2021, at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for the attack.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another probe against him on extremism charges.
In August last year, a court extended Navalny’s prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was being held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to Polar Wolf, which is a "special regime" prison. Such facilities are considered the most strict in the Russian prison system.
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant In Absentia For Writer, War Critic Akunin
A Moscow court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for prominent Russian writer Boris Akunin (aka Grigory Chkhartishvili), who has been accused of calling for "terrorism" and disseminating "fake information" about the Russian Army.
“A preventive detention measure has been issued against Chkhartishvili for a period of two months from the moment of his detention in Russia or extradition,” the Basmanny district court’s press service said on February 6.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Last month, Russia's Interior Ministry put Akunin on an international wanted list for alleged criminal activity, although specific charges were not listed.
Akunin, 67, who currently lives in London after leaving Russia in 2014, has openly criticized Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier this month, the Russian Justice Ministry declared Akunin a "foreign agent," a punitive list broadly applied to target regime critics.
Last month, Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, added Akunin to its list of "terrorists and extremists" without any explanation, but media reports said a probe on charges of discrediting Russia's armed forces had been launched against Akunin.
That move came less than a week after one of Russia's largest book publishers and the country's biggest bookstore chain announced that they had dropped Akunin and another popular writer, Dmitry Bykov, over their pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments.
In October, all Russian theaters staging plays based on Akunin's works removed his name from posters.
Akunin was among dozens of Russian writers who openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. On February 24, 2022, immediately after the beginning of Russia's invasion, he wrote on Facebook that "a new horrible epoch started" in Russia.
"Until the last moment I could not believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will launch this absurd war and I was wrong. I have always believed that in the end common sense will win, and I was wrong. Madness won," Akunin wrote.
EU's Borrell, IAEA's Grossi In Kyiv As Russian Strike On Kharkiv Kills 2-Month-Old Baby
KYIV -- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi have arrived on separate visits to Kyiv on February 6 as Russian missile strikes continued to claim victims among Ukrainian civilians, killing a 2-month old baby boy on February 6 in Kharkiv region.
"Back in Kyiv for my fourth visit since the start of Russia’s full scale invasion," Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that he will reaffirm during talks with Ukrainian officials the "EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine -- on military side, on the financial side with the new [50 billion euro] Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path."
Kyiv, which largely depends on Western military and financial support, has said it expects a 4.5 billion-euro ($4.84 billion) disbursement from the EU next month after the 27-member bloc last week approved a four-year, 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) facility for Ukraine.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on X that the bloc is to start payments next month.
However, a $60 billion U.S. aid package for Ukraine remains blocked in Congress amid opposition from some Republicans who are tying any funds to massive changed in U.S. border policies.
Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived in Kyiv where he said he held talks with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and other Ukrainian officials ahead of a visit to the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest.
The IAEA has voiced concern many times over the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant amid the fighting in the area.
The IAEA has had a monitoring team at the plant since September 2022, but its experts have not been able to inspect every part of the power station, said Grossi, who will visit the plant on February 7.
At times "we weren't granted the access that we were requesting for certain areas of the facility," Grossi said at a press conference in Kyiv.
"On a technical point of view, we have many questions, and we are trying to address these one by one with the administration," Grossi said.
One of the problems is the situation with the nuclear fuel, which has been inside the reactors for years and is reaching the end of its useful life.
Grossi on February 6 also said he was worried about the operational safety of the plant amid personnel cuts after Moscow denied access to employees of Ukraine’s Enerhoatom.
“This huge facility used to have around 12,000 staff. Now, this has been reduced to between 2,000 and 3,000, which is quite a steep reduction in the number of people working there,” Grossi told AP. "I need to see for myself what is the situation, what are the prospects in terms of staffing, medium-term and long-term as well.”
Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike on the settlement of Zolochiv, in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv, killed a 2-month-old baby on February 6.
"At about 2:30 a.m., a three-story hotel was destroyed in Zolochiv after being struck by the occupiers with S-300 missiles," regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. "A 2-month-old boy died. Three women were wounded and were hospitalized."
Houses, civilian infrastructure and cars were also damaged by the Russian strike, he said.
Separately, Russian shelling on February 6 wounded two civilians in the village of Tokarivka, in the southern region of Kherson, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. On February 5, five people were killed and one was wounded in Kherson by Russian shelling.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Trial Of Republika Srpska President Opens In Sarajevo After Multiple Delays
SARAJEVO -- The trial of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik on charges of defying the rulings of an international peace envoy opened on February 5 in Bosnia-Herzegovina after several postponements.
The trial opened with the reading of the indictment, which accuses Dodik of failing to execute the decisions of the High Representative to Bosnia-Herzegovina Christian Schmidt. If convicted, Dodik faces a sentence of six months to five years in prison and a ban on public duties.
During the hearing in Bosnia’s top court in Sarajevo, the judge twice warned supporters of Dodik not to disrupt the proceeding after they whistled and jeered when the decision was made to read the indictment. The Dodik supporters left the courtroom after the judge ordered judicial police to lower the curtain that separates the courtroom from the public viewing gallery.
As stated in the indictment, Dodik signed decrees on laws that had been annulled by Schmidt "even though he was aware that the decisions of [Schmidt] are legally binding."
The prosecution will present its evidence at the next hearing on March 6. Four inspectors of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) are scheduled to testify.
Dodik's defense has said that the evidence of the Prosecutor-General's Office "isn't based on facts" and has said Dodik’s defense will be based on "proving the sovereignty” of Bosnia.
The defense has also asked for the disqualification of Judge Sena Uzunovic, who took the case on February 5, alleging "political bias." The previous judge assigned to hear the case, Mirsad Strika, asked to be replaced due to his planned retirement in May.
Uzunovic will also hear the case against Milos Lukic, the acting director of the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, who is also charged with failing to execute Schmidt’s decisions. That trial is scheduled to start on February 21.
Dodik, who has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been charged over two laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by Schmidt. One of the laws blocks the publication of decisions made by the high representative in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, effectively meaning the entity can disregard them. The other law concerns the refusal to implement decisions by the country's Constitutional Court in the territory of the entity.
Both laws were adopted in June by the assembly of Republika Srpska in which Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) has the majority.
Schmidt on July 1 annulled both laws and used his so-called Bonn powers to impose changes to the Criminal Code of Bosnia stipulating that an official who does not respect the decisions of the high representative can be punished with a prison sentence of six months to five years and banned from all public duties.
Bosnia has been administered under a Bosniak and Croat federation and the mostly Serb Republika Srpska implemented after the Dayton agreement, which ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War. The country is overseen by a civilian high representative with UN backing and sweeping powers. That position is currently held by Schmidt.
Bosnia was given the status of candidate for European Union membership in December 2022 but has not fulfilled the criteria necessary to start accession talks.
With reporting by Melisa Teletovic
Iranian Authorities Keep Up Pressure On Teachers Over Support Of Protests
Several Iranian teachers have been disciplined or have been called for questioning by authorities for their support of the country's students in their protests against the regime for its crackdown on freedoms and general concerns about eroding living standards in the country.
According to the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, one teacher from the southwestern city of Lordegan has lost his position, while four teachers in Mamasani, Fars Province, were summoned by the authorities to give a defense for charges of "assembly and collusion against national security."
The council said Rouhollah Gerehgosha, Shokrollah Ahmadi, Jan Mohammad Ahmadi, and Ali Ahmadi, who were previously detained for their involvement in supporting the students, are the four to have been summoned.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Saeidi Aboueshaqi, a teacher from Lordegan in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, announced that the Supreme Court has upheld his dismissal due to his support for the nationwide protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022.
On February 4, Saeidi posted on Instagram that the Supreme Court confirmed the initial verdict, stating he was dismissed for "protest activities" in recent years, for being "the voice of the oppressed and tortured people," and for "sympathizing and assisting the families seeking justice."
The activist HRANA news agency had previously reported that the Administrative Offenses Board of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari accused Aboueshaqi of meeting with families of protest victims and posting content on social media that was deemed supportive of "hostile groups," leading to his dismissal from the education department.
The spate of convictions and sentences are part of a long-running campaign by authorities against educators in Iran.
Several protests have been held by teachers over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
That campaign has been coupled with a wave of repression against educators for their involvement in protests over the past year in support of the Women, Life, Freedom movement, which was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini.
According to a report published by the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council in June, "over 250 teachers and cultural union activists were arrested, imprisoned, dismissed, or exiled" in the 2022 alone, and "cases have been fabricated against many teachers."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Dissident Iranian Filmmaker Says He Has Been Handed Additional 61 Months In Prison
Imprisoned dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Nourizad said he has been sentenced to an additional 61 months in prison based on charges filed against him while he has been incarcerated in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
In a phone call from Evin Prison, Nourizad said the prison warden had informed him that the sentence was handed down because of his protest activities within the prison and for "breaking the ward's telephones."
"When I see a major theft, I cannot remain silent. Nearly 900 billion rials ($1.5 million) were stolen from the total funds of Iranian prisoners.... Everyone else chose to remain silent, but I protested and took action," he said.
Nourizad, a former journalist for the conservative Kayhan daily, is one of the 14 civil and political activists who in June 2018 called for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The outspoken Nourizad, who has written and directed several films, has since 2019 been serving a prison sentence totaling over 17 years.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the final say on almost every important decision in Iran, is considered a red line by the regime and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Nourizad was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison, two years of exile, and a two-year ban from leaving the country. A court ruling in August last year reduced his sentence to eight months in jail, 74 lashes, and one year of exile.
Before this, Nourizad had been sentenced in two separate cases during his imprisonment.
He said in the call that he did not attend the court for this latest case, did not accept the verdict, and did not protest it.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Rights Lawyer Detained On Suspicion Of 'Facilitating' A Bribe
Police in Moscow have detained Aleksei Fedyarov, the top lawyer at the human rights group Russia Behind Bars, on suspicion of facilitating a bribe.
The Zamoskvorechye district court in the Russian capital told RFE/RL on February 5 that Fedyarov may face house arrest as a pretrial restriction.
No further details were given.
Fedyarov may face house arrest as a pretrial restriction. No further details were given.
The move comes four months after the Justice Ministry declared the founder and head of Russia Behind Bars, Olga Romanova, a "foreign agent."
Russia Behind Bars, which was itself listed as a "foreign agent" in 2018, advocates for protecting the rights of people held in pretrial detention centers, prisons, and penal colonies.
Since the start of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the NGO has actively covered the Russian military's recruitment of inmates from prisons and penal colonies to fight in Ukraine.
Russia Behind Bars revealed last year that Russia was sending female inmates to work in occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.
As the NGO's top lawyer, Fedyarov defended Kirill Serebrennikov, who in 2020 was convicted on embezzlement charges that he and his supporters rejected. He was sentenced to three years of probation and a three-year ban on leading any cultural institution with governmental support.
Serebrennikov's supporters said the conviction was revenge for his criticism of authoritarianism and homophobia under President Vladimir Putin.
Serebrennikov left Russia in March 2022 after a court canceled his probation.
Russia has used its so-called "foreign agent" laws since 2012 to label and punish critics of government policies.
It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups since the Kremlin launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
The law allows the Justice Ministry to label nonprofit organizations as "foreign agents" if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
The criteria under which such activities are determined are not clearly defined in the law, allowing authorities to label organizations working in the fields of education, culture, health, environmental protection, and human rights as "foreign agents."
Subsequently, it became possible to declare media outlets and individuals as "foreign agents," including those who do not receive foreign funding but are “under foreign influence.” Russian law does not define what should be considered foreign influence.
U.S. Disappointed After Hungary's Ruling Party Holds Up Vote On Sweden's NATO Bid
The United States is disappointed that Hungary's ruling party blocked an opportunity for a vote on Sweden's NATO bid, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters on February 5. Hungary is the only NATO country that has not ratified Stockholm's membership application, souring relations with the United States and raising concerns among its allies. Earlier on February 5, Hungary's ruling party boycotted a parliament session on Sweden's NATO membership, postponing a vote on expansion. Hungary has said it supports the Swedish bid in principle but has dragged its feet on ratification.
Uzbek Court Grants Early Release To Blogger Otabek Sattoriy
An Uzbek court has granted an early release to blogger Otabek Sattoriy, who was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in May 2021 on charges of extortion and slander. The court ruled on February 5 that the remainder of Sattoriy's term will be replaced by an obligation to pay 20 percent of his earnings to the State Treasury. Last month, Sattoriy was transferred from a penal colony to a colony settlement -- a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. Human rights organizations have called the case against Sattoriy politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Five Retired Belarusian Police Colonels Who Condemned Crackdown Detained
The Vyasna human rights center said on February 5 that Belarusian law enforcement has detained five retired police colonels who in 2020 issued a video statement condemning police brutality during a crackdown on protesters who challenged the official result of a presidential poll that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Ihar Kislyak, Vyachaslau Ilyich, Andrey Daroshka, Vital Paprotski, and Dzmitry Udovin were detained on January 31 and placed in Detention Center No. 1 on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Activist Extradited From Russia Detained In Disputed Uzbek Border Deal
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek told RFE/RL on February 5 that activist Kanykei Aranova, who was extradited from Moscow last week, was placed in preliminary detention until March 22 as part of a case concerning protests against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal that led to the arrests of 27 activists, politicians, and journalists. Aranova was charged with inciting hatred and public calls to seize power. The 37-year-old Aranova left Kyrgyzstan for Russia in 2022 after she openly protested the border demarcation deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Yandex, A Bellwether For Russia's Tech Industry, Leaves In Cut-Rate Deal
Yandex, once dubbed Russia’s Google for becoming the country’s dominant online search engine, will exit Russia entirely, selling its assets there in a deeply discounted $5.2 billion deal that marks the end of an era.
Under the agreement announced on February 5 by Yandex’s Netherlands-based corporate parent, a “purchaser consortium” that includes the company’s management, an investment fund linked to Russian oil giant LUKoil, and three other businessmen will take over Yandex’s operations inside Russia.
The Russian entity, meanwhile, takes over the vast bulk of the company’s revenue-generating businesses, including the country’s dominant search engine, and also major operations in things like online shopping, advertising, food delivery, taxis, maps, and other things.
The Dutch parent is expected to retain control of several non-Russian businesses, including operations in cloud computing, self-driving cars, and a number of patents and other intellectual property licenses.
The price takes into account a 50 percent discount mandated by law on the sale of assets of companies from "unfriendly countries" when they exit the local market.
“Since February 2022, the Yandex group and our team have faced exceptional challenges. We believe that we have found the best possible solution for our shareholders, our teams, and our users in these extraordinary circumstances,” Yandex’s board Chairman John Boynton said in a statement.
February 2022 is when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which sparked the exit of dozens of international companies from their Russian operations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed news of the sale.
“Yandex is one of the economy’s national champions in high tech and one of the largest companies,” he told reporters. “It’s important for us that the company continues to work in the country.”
Yandex was a long-admired company, in and out of Russia, not only for its search-engine dominance but its innovations and fast-moving efforts to move into lucrative online businesses such as ride hailing and food delivery. Its shares, which traded on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange, were held by major Western institutional investors.
The announcement caps a tumultuous 18-month period since the Kremlin’s decision to launch its large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the wake of the invasion, Russian lawmakers passed measures that amount to censorship of news and independent information about the war, which the Kremlin euphemistically calls a “special military operation.”
In the weeks that followed, Yandex, whose search engine and news portals were a major source of information for Russians, came under pressure to skew search results, and direct readers to only specified news outlets.
Two board members resigned; several top executives departed, along with thousands of employees; and the company’s American Depositary Receipts, traded on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange, were frozen. The company decided to sell its news and entertainment channels.
Months later, Yandex announced a plan for a wholesale reorganization, with a possible exit from Russia. Aleksei Kudrin, a former finance minister and longtime Kremlin confidant viewed as a “liberal” policymaker, was brought on to help negotiate the restructuring.
But the talks faltered as reports emerged that powerful Kremlin-linked oligarchs were in the running to take it over, and Yandex’s board feared Western sanctions imposed after the Russian invasion might pose legal problems. Kudrin himself ended up being sanctioned by the United States, while the company’s co-founder, Arkady Volozh, who resigned months after the invasion, was hit with European Union sanctions.
The negotiations were complicated further last August when Volozh publicly criticized the Ukraine war, calling it “barbaric.”
Aside from LUKoil and the stake to be held by management, the other three Russian members of the “purchaser consortium” are relatively unknown. One previously was an executive at Gazprom, the state-controlled natural gas giant.
None of the buyers are “a target of, or owned or controlled by a target of, sanctions in the U.S., EU, U.K., or Switzerland,” the company said.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Airports And Emptiness: Inside The Azerbaijani Districts Recaptured From Armenia2
Ukraine's Vampire Drones Terrorize Moscow's Forces3
Interview: 'I Don't See How This Cannot Happen,' Bill Browder Says Of Seizing Russian Assets4
Ukraine Claims It Sank Another Russian Warship In Crimea5
Iranian 'Spy Ship' In Spotlight As U.S. Seeks Retaliation Against Tehran6
American Porn Star's Trip To Iran Triggers Outrage, Accusations Of Hypocrisy7
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine8
Ukraine Reportedly Informs Washington Of Decision To Fire Zaluzhniy9
'Manuscripts Don't Burn': Film Adaptation Of Soviet Classic Faces Possible Ban For Director's Anti-War Stance10
Russian Refinery Ablaze After Apparent Ukraine Strike; Moscow Claims Bakery Hit In Lysychansk
Subscribe