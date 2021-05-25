Biden Vows U.S. Response To 'Outrageous' Belarus Plane Diversion

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Belarus for diverting a commercial flight and arresting an opposition journalist, in what he called an “outrageous incident” that would be met with a coordinated response with European allies.



The condemnation came hours after EU leaders on May 24 agreed to impose fresh economic sanctions on Belarus and called on the bloc’s airlines to avoid the Eastern European country’s skies and moved to ban Belarusian airlines from EU airspace and airports.



Belarus caused international outrage when it forced a Ryanair flight traveling between EU members Greece and Lithuania to land on May 23 in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, where Belarusian journalist and opposition activist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend were detained. Some EU leaders called the incident "state hijacking."



“Belarus’s forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight, traveling between two member states of the European Union, and subsequent removal and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist traveling abroad, are a direct affront to international norms,” Biden said in a statement.



“I welcome the news that the European Union has called for targeted economic sanctions and other measures, and have asked my team to develop appropriate options to hold accountable those responsible, in close coordination with the European Union, other allies and partners, and international organizations,” Biden said.



The growing calls for tough against Belarus came as Pratasevich, in a video released by the Belarusian authorities on state TV on May 24, said he was "confessing" to charges of being behind civil disturbances, an offense punishable with 15 years in prison. The Belarusian opposition and Pratasevich’s allies dismissed the comments as made under duress.



“This outrageous incident and the video Mr. Pratasevich appears to have made under duress are shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press. The United States joins countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained” in Belarus, Biden said.



The EU, United States, and other Western countries have already imposed sanctions against the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has led a violent crackdown on dissent in the country since mass protests broke out over the disputed results of last August's presidential election.



The Belarusian opposition and the West say the elections were fraudulent and don’t recognize the result.



The opposition says Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to neighboring Lithuania after the election due to concerns about her safety, was the true winner of the vote.



U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Tsikhanouskaya on May 24 to express U.S. support for the democratic opposition and reiterated calls for the release of hundreds of Belarusian political prisoners, the White House said in a separate statement.



The statement said the United States would hold the Lukashenka regime to account for the Ryanair incident and human rights abuses, as well as continue to demand free and fair elections to resolve the country’s political crisis.