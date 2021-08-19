Biden-Zelenskiy Talks In Washington Moved Back One Day To August 31

Talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have been moved back to August 31 from August 30.



Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on August 19 that the decision was made due to an expansion of Zelenskiy's program during his visit to Washington in late August.



"Since the program of the visit has been expanded, the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, President Biden and President Zelensky, will take place on August 31. We have agreed with the United States to postpone this date for one day," Kuleba said.

Last month, Biden's administration said Zelenskiy would make his official visit to Washington on August 30 while Congress is on summer recess.



At the time, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers responded by calling on the Biden administration to reschedule the visit to allow Congress an opportunity to meet with Zelenskiy.

Based on reporting by UNIAN and Ukrayinska Pravda