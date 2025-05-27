Ivanishvili's Former 'Right-Hand Man' Arrested Near Border Months After Fleeing Georgia

A former close associate of Georgian ruling-party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili has been arrested near the border with Armenia and Azerbaijan, authorities said, a few months after he fled the country in secret during a criminal prosecution he says is politically motivated.

In a statement on May 27, Georgia's State Security Service said Giorgi Bachiashvili was detained a day earlier after it received what it said was an anonymous tip-off on his whereabouts.

The firm of UK-based attorney Robert Amsterdam said Bachiashvili “faces an immediate risk of torture” after what it called his “forcible return” to Georgia, where a Tbilisi court had convicted him of embezzlement and money-laundering sentenced him in absentia to 11 years in prison shortly after he fled.

For over a decade, Bachiashvili had been a close associate of Ivanishvili, the billionaire businessman who served as prime minister in 2012-13 after his Georgian Dream party won elections and is still widely seen as the South Caucasus country’s de facto ruler.

But the two had a falling out and a case against Bachiashvili, the former head of a private equity fund founded by Ivanishvili and former deputy CEO of Georgia's sovereign wealth fund, was launched in 2023 based on a statement from Ivanishvili.

Prosecutors accused Bachiashvili of misappropriating nearly $40 million in cryptocurrency, and he was freed on bail of 2.5 million lari ($912,000) in July 2023. He managed to evade surveillance and fled Georgia in early March of this year.

In an interview published in The Guardian on March 26, Bachiashvili said he had been Ivanishvili’s “right-hand-man” before their falling-out. He asserted that Ivanishvili “will sacrifice the land, any interest for his personal wellbeing and security.”

The statement from Amsterdam & Partners claimed that Bachiashvili “has been the target of an intensifying campaign of political persecution orchestrated by Bidzina Ivanishvili.”

There was no immediate comment from Ivanishvili on May 27.